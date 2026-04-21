Employee Yelled At An IT Specialist And Threatened His Job, So He Recorded Her Abusive Calls And Got Her In Trouble

When you have a job dealing with customers, even if those customers are coworkers in another department, it’s important to make sure you document everything. A recorded line can really help too.

In this story, an IT worker shares how an annoying employee blamed him for her IT issues.

Find out how he played UNO reverse on that employee.

No Karen, You have to go to cybersecurity for a password reset, yes i’m sure… no you’re not going to get me fired Karen So at stupid industries LLC… we have an IT department and a cyber security department. These two departments both have admin access to the entire system/network but cyber security falls under the security department and whereas we handle IT issues not related to security.

One of the many things that Cyber Security handles is password recovery and password resets. Namely if you forget your password you have to march yourself down to cyber security’s office and face them in person to get your password reset. The upside to this is that any issue related to passwords isn’t my problem.

But it’s tricky when you’re dealing with a Karen.

Yesterday I’m in the bat cave stoopervising the IT interns and running the help desk. I get a phone in call. “IT department, how can we help you?” “THIS IS KAREN, assistant VP of the Bean counting department” “How can we help you Karen?” I ask.

UH OH…

“YOUR STUPID SYSTEM isn’t taking MY PASSWORD!” “OK Karen, can you have an office neighbor take 5 seconds and try to log themselves into your computer to see if there’s a problem with the computer?” I ask. I patiently wait for the banshee to strong arm someone into doing it. “He got logged in just fine, it’s just me”

There was only one solution.

“Well Karen I think you’re going to have to walk down to cyber Security to get your password reset” I explain. “BUT I ALREADY CALLED YOU! WHY CAN’T YOU DO IT FOR ME?” she shrieks. I swear I can hear her across the building. “I’m sorry Karen, Cyber Security handles password recovery, don’t forget to take your company ID when you walk down to cyber security” I explain.

She was being impossible!

“At MORON Corp. the IT department handled password recovery over the phone, Why can’t you DO IT?” “Well Karen, here at stupid industries only cyber security can recover passwords” I explain. “But they said they would write me up if came in another time to get a new password, Can you please do it for me?” “Well Karen I don’t know what to say, But you’re just going to have to go down to cyber security”

Now, she’s just being mean!

“I’ll have your job for this you pimple faced nerd!” She proceeded to use some naughty words before hanging up on me. I wrote it up as a ticket in the ticket system and closed the ticket out, making notes of the time she called in and her abusive language.

That’s INSANE!

That afternoon my boss calls me into his office. “Got a call from HR, you have a complaint Dunnachius” “Karen in the Bean Counting department?” I ask. “Why yes… care to explain yourself?” he asked.

He had all the information handy.

“Trouble shot her issue, referred her to cyber security for a password reset, wrote up the ticket, #22022439” I say reading it off a notepad in my pocket. “Uh huh” he mutters. He looks it up on the computer.

Finally things got better!

“OK let’s listen to the call log” he tells me. 7-8 minutes later we are having a laugh about it and he emails the head of the bean counting department the call log from the IT-line. We also had a call into HR about her abusive language over the phone. Moral of the story… Call logs are your friend.

GEEZ! That was entertaining!

Karen apparently didn’t realize she was being recorded.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this company probably has a lot of upsides!

That’s right! This user knows she was just being mean.

This user knows the boss should always be in the loop!

This user has some expectations from cybersecurity.

This user loves this story!

Her complaint was completely unreasonable.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.