‘I don’t know why this makes me want to cry.’ – A Mom Was Impressed With How Her Son Organized His Playroom

Some kids are definitely more organized than others, and some visualize organization in pretty unique ways.

A mom named Taylor posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her son got down to business when she told him that he had some cleaning up to do.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Asked my son to go organize the playroom.”

Taylor’s son did just that, and all of his toys were laid out and organized on the floor.

In the caption, Taylor wrote, “I don’t know why this makes me want to cry. He worked so hard on this and was so proud to show me his work.”

What a great kid!

Here’s the video.

@tnelly1993 Idk why this makes me want to cry. He worked so hard on this and was so proud to show me his work. #momsoftiktok ♬ original sound – Pixar & Dreamworks 🐐

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another TikTokker was impressed.

And this viewer chimed in.

This kiddo went above and beyond!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.