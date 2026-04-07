April 7, 2026 at 4:47 pm

‘I don’t know why this makes me want to cry.’ – A Mom Was Impressed With How Her Son Organized His Playroom

by Matthew Gilligan

organized toys on a floor

TikTok/@tnelly1993

Some kids are definitely more organized than others, and some visualize organization in pretty unique ways.

A mom named Taylor posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her son got down to business when she told him that he had some cleaning up to do.

toys organized on floor

TikTok/@tnelly1993

The video’s text overlay reads, “Asked my son to go organize the playroom.”

Taylor’s son did just that, and all of his toys were laid out and organized on the floor.

toys organized on floor

TikTok/@tnelly1993

In the caption, Taylor wrote, “I don’t know why this makes me want to cry. He worked so hard on this and was so proud to show me his work.”

What a great kid!

toys organized on floor

TikTok/@tnelly1993

Here’s the video.

@tnelly1993

Idk why this makes me want to cry. He worked so hard on this and was so proud to show me his work. #momsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Pixar & Dreamworks 🐐

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.38.51 AM I dont know why this makes me want to cry. A Mom Was Impressed With How Her Son Organized His Playroom

Another TikTokker was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.39.02 AM I dont know why this makes me want to cry. A Mom Was Impressed With How Her Son Organized His Playroom

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.39.19 AM I dont know why this makes me want to cry. A Mom Was Impressed With How Her Son Organized His Playroom

This kiddo went above and beyond!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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