Insurance Agent Explained That A Driver’s Policy Was Cancelled For Undeclared Car Modifications, And The Driver Complained It Was Cheating After Learning The Company Checked A Car Show

Fine print is there for a reason, but hardly anyone ever reads it.

So, what would you do if a customer called, wanting to know why and how his car insurance was cancelled? Would you give him a vague answer? Or would you tell him exactly how the company found out he wasn’t telling the full truth?

In the following story, an insurance employee deals with this situation and tells the driver the truth. Here’s how it played out.

How not to commit insurance fraud #5 Every vehicle on the road in the UK must have a minimum of third-party (liability) insurance to cover costs if an accident results in injury or damage to someone other than the driver. Typically, as a car owner, you insure your vehicle for yourself and name additional drivers. Now (and whether this is right or wrong is a completely different debate), insurers make decisions based on a driver’s profile to determine whether they are a high risk. People will be creative to present themselves as a lower risk, and when it amounts to false representation, it counts as insurance fraud.

A heavily modified car must be properly insured.

At best, you don’t have your claims covered or are expected to pay the difference in premiums to get them paid. At worst, this could have your insurance voided, and if the courts are satisfied you were driving without valid insurance, you could end up with a number of convictions. One high risk is highly modified cars, because the value of the modified car is usually higher than a standard one, and the people who like modify cars are more likely to drive faster and engage in other behaviours that make them more likely to have accidents. And it isn’t necessarily your car’s value that limits the claim’s value. If you drive into the back of Beyoncé and Jay Z and disrupt their musical careers, that is a heck of a lot of liability there.

The caller’s insurance was cancelled.

Caller: I want you to explain why my car insurance has been cancelled. Employee: The letter confirms that the vehicle is highly modified from the factory version, and this wasn’t declared when you insured the car. Caller: I had no idea. I bought it second hand and it was like that when I bought. We aren’t all car experts.

Employee: You drove the car two weeks ago to a Car Show and entered it in a “Best Modified Car” competition.

He wasn’t a fan of how they found out.

Caller: How on Earth do you know that? Employee: A company representative attended the show and checked the car registration numbers against our customer database. Caller: But that’s cheating!!

Yikes! Well, now he knows.

Let’s check and see what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened in this story.

This person gets it.

Here’s someone who thinks it’s funny.

That’s pretty funny.

It sounds like it.

Calls like this must be fun.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.