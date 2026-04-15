Lazy Woman Refuses To Hangout With Her Friends When They Invite Her, And Blames Them For Making An Effort

Making an effort for people you care about should always be a priority!

This woman shares how she’s been struggling to make an effort for her friends…

Check out the full story.

AITA for refusing to hangout with my friends because I’d rather stay home and game? My two best friends (we’ll call them A and S) and I grew up in the same hometown. A couple years ago “A” bought a house and moved about an hour away. Ever since, he’s been trying to get me to come see his new place.

Things were fine at first…

He invited me over this Friday night to hang out. My other friend “S” even offered to drive me there and back so I literally don’t have to do anything except sit in a car. On top of that, “A” is planning to cook us a full homemade meal. He’s actually a really good cook too. Here’s the issue: I don’t want to go. At all. There’s nothing wrong with them. They’re being nice. They’re putting in effort. I just genuinely would rather stay home, game until 3am, and scroll Reddit. That’s it. That’s the reason.

UH OH…

It’s not even that I’m burned out or busy. I just value my comfort more than seeing them. The thought of committing to an entire evening at someone else’s house sounds annoying. I’d have to be social. I’d have to wear real clothes. I wouldn’t be able to just alt-tab between games and doom scrolling. What makes this worse is that in the past, I actually gave “A” a hard time about stuff like this. He used to complain about not wanting to make the drive to hang out, or he’d leave early when we did get together. I told him straight up that friendships require effort, and that he couldn’t expect people to stay close if he wasn’t willing to inconvenience himself sometimes.

That’s INSANE!

I basically lectured him about showing up and not always choosing comfort over his friends. To his credit, he actually listened. Since then, he’s been making way more effort. He drives out more. He stays longer. And now he’s inviting me over, offering to cook, and even arranging rides so it’s easy for me. And now I’m the one who doesn’t want to make the effort. I’ve been dodging the invite instead of just saying I’d rather stay home because saying that out loud makes me sound like an asshole.

She’s not sure about the situation…

But it’s the truth, I’d rather sit alone in my room than spend time with them, even when they’re doing everything right. I know friendships require effort. I know I’ve said that myself, and I meant it at the time. But honestly, staying in still sounds better. AITA?

YIKES! That sounds annoying!

Why wouldn’t she make a small effort for her friends?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows this woman is being unfair to herself.

This user knows this woman won’t have anyone once she finally wants someone.

This user thinks this woman might have depression.

This user knows this woman needs to step up and make an effort.

This user knows this woman is a terrible friend!

Somebody here is being too lazy!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.