Man Is Impatient While Waiting For A Driver To Pull Out Of A Parking Spot, So The Driver Makes Sure The Man Doesn’t Get The Parking Spot

Imagine walking to your car planning to leave. You’re parked in a crowded parking lot where it’s hard to find an empty parking spot, and a driver immediately stops his car when you sees you heading to your car because he wants your spot.

Do you leave as quickly as possible to give him your spot, take your time, or make sure he doesn’t get the parking spot?

In this story, one person was in this situation, and the other driver’s attitude made them determined that his driver was not going to get the parking spot.

Let’s read all about it.

Be impatient to get my parking spot? Fine, you don’t get it at all A few weeks ago, I was parked on the street in front of my climbing gym, really great spot in a busy area, and when I walked to my car, before I had even reached it and gotten in, someone had stopped behind me, waiting for me to pull out. This is a fairly narrow two-lane street (well, narrow after you have people parked on both sides), so he was blocking traffic from one direction since the other way constantly has cars coming and no one could pass him, which made me feel like I was the one blocking traffic since he was waiting for me.

The other driver was pretty impatient.

I was putting my gym bag to the side, setting my phone in the center console, getting the seat belt on, all the little things I normally do before driving that take 10-15 seconds or less, when he honked. A couple short beeps, and obviously directed at me since there was no one else in front of him. I was already annoyed that he was blocking people for so long, but that just made me feel petty and vindictive, so I ended up getting out and walking down the street, like I had just been dropping off my bag and was maybe walking to one of the nearby breweries or something, locking my car as I walked away and making it beep.

OP found this revenge very satisfying.

I grinned as I saw him drive off. I did a lap around the block and then just hopped back in my car and left, another car pulling into the spot immediately. Yeah, parking is annoying in that area, but don’t be a jerk about it.

The lesson here is to be patient while waiting for someone’s parking spot. Otherwise, you’re probably not going to get that parking spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One woman shares how she handles situations like this.

Another person dislikes impatient drivers.

Everyone seems to feel the same way about impatient drivers.

But one person sometimes goes out of their way to help drivers get their parking spot.

Impatience is not an attractive quality.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.