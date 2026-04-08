Man Shows His Best Friend His Artwork And Admits One Of His Characters Is Based On His Friend’s Mom, And The Friend Leaves Early And Later Says He Needs Space

It’s weird how one careless comment can turn a normal moment into something that changes a friendship.

So, what would you do if you were showing your best friend something personal and casually admitted it was inspired by their mom, and it clearly upset them? Would you just brush it off? Or would you worry that you ruined your friendship?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and wants to fix what he did. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for making questionable artwork of my best friend’s mom? I (27M) was catching up with my friend (26M) after not being able to talk to each other for a while. He’s always known about my art and the type of stuff I draw, and it’s always been the topic of many jokes at my expense. They’re always lighthearted, and we both chuckle along. After we messed around with a couple of old PS2 games we used to enjoy as kids, he spotted my pile of recent drawings. He asked if he could take a look through what I’ve been working on lately, and I said sure.

Suddenly, his friend seemed very uncomfortable.

He looked through my stuff for a bit, making a few comments about my odd choice in characters. There were a good few rather questionable images featuring Ms. Pac-Man, and we both had a good laugh about how messed up my brain chemistry must be to find a yellow ball attractive, but then he saw an image I drew of a character I made called Bree. He said she looked a bit familiar, and I, being an idiot, just straight up said, “Oh yeah, I kind of based her off your mom.” He just kinda looked at me in silence for a moment. It wasn’t exactly a secret I always had a bit of a crush on his mom in our teen years but he thought I kinda got over it at some point.

The last thing he wants is a ruined friendship.

From there, he kinda just made an excuse about it getting late (it was only 6 pm, he had come at 3 pm) and left. Now, he’s been very distant over the past few days. I asked if he was mad, but he just told me he kinda need to clear his head and doesn’t know what to think. I dunno if this is friendship ruining, but I really wanna know if there’s anything I can say or do to make things better between us. We’ve been friends since we were kids, and I don’t want something as silly as a few dumb drawings to ruin that. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like his friend is really upset about this.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit might have to offer.

This person thinks he’s wrong for it.

Here’s someone who doesn’t think he should’ve said it out loud.

According to this comment, he needs to keep it quiet from now on.

For this reader, he messed up when he put it online.

That’s why you should think before you speak.

He was way out of line admitting that to his friend.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.