Man Went To Walmart To Buy Cat Litter, But A Confused Customer Thought He Was An Employee And Expected Him To Help Her Find An Unusual Product

Some customers don’t pay very close attention to their surroundings and mistake other customers for employees.

In this story, a man was at Walmart buying cat litter when a woman asked him to help find something she was looking for.

He tried to give her some advice about how to find it, but he wasn’t actually going to look for it for her since he’s not an employee.

Let’s take a closer look!

My 35 years of customer service is written in my face, apparently. I was at Walmart yesterday, getting cat litter. A woman came up to me and asked if I knew where the “pooph” was. I told her I didn’t know what that was. “It’s cleaner for pet odors,” she said, showing me an empty bottle. “No, I haven’t seen it,” I said.

The customer was expecting this man to help her.

She looked at me and dug her heels in. She made a little exhale like customers do when they’re frustrated and expect you to fix their problem. Even when their problem is out of the scope of your job, it’s a neediness. She was expecting me to help her find it.

He told her where she could probably find it and even suggested looking up on Walmart’s website.

Being a naturally helpful human, I said, “It’s probably either somewhere around here or with cleaning supplies.” She didn’t move and just looked at me like I should start looking for it with her. Only I don’t work at Walmart, nor was I wearing a bright blue vest. I said, “Go on Walmart’s website, look up the item, and it will show you what aisle it’s on.”

He then pointed her to a Walmart employee.

She continued to stare at me and made that sound again. I studied her for a second. There was nothing to indicate that she was a special needs adult. And then, thank God, I saw a Walmart employee and said: “Hey, there’s a guy who works here, go ask him,” and walked away.

He kept going and didn’t look back.

I could hear her behind me. “Oh, I already asked him, he doesn’t know anything…” But I kept going and didn’t look back.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Short and sweet.

It is absolutely a curse, says this person.

This person shares a good response.

Here’s another idea… said with complete confidence! Lol.

Finally, this!

Some customers think everyone is an employee.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.