Man Who Still Lives With His Parents Decides To Work Overtime On Saturday, But His Dad Thinks That’s A Selfish Decision

Imagine being in your twenties but still living with your parents. If you decided to work overtime, would you expect them to be happy about that decision or upset?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, but his dad is furious that he’s working overtime on Saturday.

Keep reading for all the details to decide if the dad overreacted or not.

AITA for wanting to work overtime? AITA for wanting to work overtime? For context im 22 and still living at home with my parents. I make around 1,800 and about 1,500 goes to bills, rent, savings, and paying off my student debt. I work 10 hour shifts typically Tuesday through friday, 5:30am to 3:30pm, but lately my jobs been having us work Monday as well. So 50 hours.

He decided to work overtime.

This week they offered an additional day of voluntary overtime this Saturday. Now I wasn’t going to do this originally because my father needed my help food shopping, but this plan was canceled due to bad weather, so I figured I’d do the OT. For context both my parents had me at 17, they’re reaching thier 40’s and while my mom is healthy, my fauther has a bad back and leg. My mom works two jobs, my dad dosnt work at all.

His dad really doesn’t want him to work overtime.

When I approached my dad about doing the OT he told me he was upset, that I’ve been selfish because while I’m at work he has to tend to my dog( which is also technically the family dog,) for reference he is a 110lbs cane corso, a big dog, but a good boi for the most part. He said that he wants me to look after the dog because he does while I’m at work all day, and that it’s selfish of me to go in for more work, that it only benefits me, and that he wants time with my mother without having to worry about walking or feeding the dog. He continued on to saying that he was frustrated that I don’t do a good job of cleaning up the kitchen from day to day and that going to work on saturday would mean I would be tired and slack on cleaning when I get home.

The rant continues…

He continued to rant that when I was younger and going to school he would do all the cleaning, and that I only clean the house on Sunday and I don’t do a good job then either. He said he was tired of my selfishness. But I didn’t think me being out of the house from 530am to 1030 am would have turned into such a huge thing. And now I’m confused..am I being selfish? AITA?

I think OP needs to move out. His dad is being unreasonable.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The dad really has no reason to complain.

Another person guesses at why the dad is really upset.

Here’s a vote to move out.

This person has a question.

I hope he works overtime.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.