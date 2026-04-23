Micromanaging Board Member Of A Homeless Shelter Wants The Director To Log Everything She Does All Day, So She Decides To Go Into Detail

Imagine having a job where you’re told to log what you do. How much detail would you include in this log? Would you give a brief list of projects you worked on, or would you log every single movement you made?

In this story, a director of a homeless shelter is in this situation. At first, she thinks an hourly log is reasonable, but when she’s told she needs to be more detailed, she proves just how detailed she can be!

Let’s read all about it.

Homeless shelter director log- including bathrooms!! When I worked in the non-profit sector (director of a homeless shelter), they paid me salary. BUT they expected me to log everything I did throughout the day. I did this for the first couple of weeks of my job – vague stuff every hour or so. It would be things such as “client intake” or “meeting with volunteers.” An hourly log is reasonable.

But not everyone thought it was reasonable.

The micromanaging board member who was in charge of “overseeing” my work (keep in mind, they hired me to be the executive director… so they needed to trust me to know what the hell I was doing lol) decided they wanted more details. I am petty, so, I decided to be extremely detailed. For the next two days I logged EVERYTHING down to the minute. Everything from “rolled my chair to the filing cabinet to pull resident discipline files” to “went to the bathroom to relieve myself.” Every 1-5 minutes was logged for those 2 days.

The manager finally had enough.

On the third day, no more log required. LOL. The micromanager was none too happy about it. She questioned why I felt the need to log my bathroom breaks. Her general sentiment was “you know what we meant.” But did I? I had done it their way- a reasonable way. But, that had not been good enough. I was kind enough to point this out… which only set her into a tailspin.

It was definitely a win!

I am in the southern US, so all I got from her was the typical southern “Well I never!” And a walk away huff/puff lol. Win! Non-Profit Sectors are the absolute worst micromanagers!!

I’m glad it only took a couple days for the manager to put an end to the logs.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good way of explaining it.

I hope so too!

Here’s a story about the Navy.

This is true.

Nobody likes a micromanager.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.