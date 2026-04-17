Mom Accidently Gave Her Son A Dirty Water Bottle For School And It Got Him Sick, But When She Asked Her Husband Why It Was Dirty, He Freaked Out On Her

Getting everyone ready and out the door for school and work is a big effort on some mornings, and there will always be problems from time to time.

What would you do if you accidently gave your child a dirty water bottle and it caused them to get sick at school?

That is what happened to the mom in this story, so she asked her husband why the dirty water bottle wasn’t clean and he flipped out on her, blaming her, but she doesn’t feel that she did anything wrong.

Husband said it was my fault son threw up at school So, my husband (M40) and I (F35) have two kids D (M6) and T (M4). My husband and I divide labor equitably as best we can and cover when the other needs it.

I wonder what happened.

Today however I was completely shocked by husbands behavior. We switch mornings getting up with the kids and today was mine. I fed them breakfast, packed lunches, got them dressed, and into the car for school (no issue there, he does alternate days).

Well this is odd.

I realized on the way out I hadn’t packed the kids water bottles so I ran back, grabbed them from the drying rack, filled them and put them in their backpacks. Later son D came home and said there had been old milk in his water bottle and it made him throw up at school.

Where did the milk come from?

I never ever put milk in water bottles and I also rinse thoroughly their bottles before putting them on the drying rack so I expect fully clean ones to be there. I said something to husband along the lines of “you can’t put milk in their water bottles” and he exploded.

Why is he so defensive?

Said it was all my fault because I hadn’t checked the bottle, I was rushed and forgot them so it was on me, and though it had nothing to do with the conversation mentioned my boss didn’t like me because I didn’t admit mistakes (not at all true, my boss has only given positive feedback). I mentioned how I would never put milk in a water bottle for the exact reason that happened (can make you sick) and he admitted doing it for our younger son.

This is a really weird thing to argue about.

I reiterated I expected clean bottles in the drying rack and he continued to say it was my fault for not checking it before I packed it for school. On other mornings I might have caught it but I didn’t ever think I would need to rinse out milk or It would not have been a thoroughly cleaned bottle in the drying rack that was safe to pack (I promise I did not put a chunky milk bottle in the clean drying rack)

These two need to learn how to have disagreements in a healthier way.

So now we’re not speaking over this which also seems ridiculous but I feel I’m owed an apology. AITA?

The husband is out of line for blowing up like that. Sure, she should have checked the bottle, but that is not at all the point.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

It really doesn’t make sense.

Why would you put something dirty on the drying rack?

He was getting very defensive.

He may have been projecting.

This couple needs to get into therapy or something.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.