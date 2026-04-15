Mom Promises New Bed For Birthday Then Buys One For Herself Instead, So Teen Gets Upset And Is Called Ungrateful

Birthdays don’t always have to be big, but they do usually come with one thing: expectations.

She asked for something simple: a new bed for her new room. Not just for aesthetics, but because her current one is uncomfortable and hurting her back. Her mom agreed, even took her to pick one out. So when moving day gets closer and her mom suddenly buys a new bed…for herself…and tells her she can just take the old one?

Yeah, that didn’t exactly feel like the plan.

AITA for being upset that my mom is not buying me a new bed (Sorry for my English, it’s not my main language) So l am turning 17 in a week and a half. And we are moving to a new apartment next month. To clarify, I live with my mom. My parents are divorced. My mom asked me what I want for my birthday. I told her I would like to get a budget to decorate and furnish my new room. She said OK. I would like a new bed because my bed now used to be my brothers. That’s not the main problem, the bed is really stiff and my back hurts constantly, because of it. When I’m on my period it’s really insufferable to sleep on it.

That’s fair.

My brother got a new bed last year. We went to a IKEA two weeks ago to pick out a bed, we picked one and a mattress, but didn’t order it yet. This Friday, my mom went shopping. I didn’t want to go with her because I went to sleep really late and I was tired, (I know it’s my fault). When I woke up, I called her to apologize that I didn’t come with her, then she told me she got a new bed for herself and that I can get her an old bed.

Oh…

Frankly, I don’t want her bed. she bought it like two years ago, so it’s basically new, but I really want a bed from wood. I really wanted a bed that I got to pick. I never got that before and both of my siblings did. She said that because my room will be bigger than hers. She bought a smaller bed for herself and I will get her bed. her bed right now is also stiff even if you put a cushion that makes it softer. Also I think her bed is too big. It’s like a queen size.

Not at all what you were envisioning.

I know I sound really ungrateful but that’s all I wanted for my birthday. I don’t want anything else and I told her that if the bed is too expensive, I’m willing to give her my own money. I told her that maybe we can sell her bed and from the money we can buy me a new one. She told me yes and then a day later she told me no. On Saturday, I talked to her and I was really upset just telling her how a new bed is really important to me and then she and my sister start laughing at me then she took out a photo of the bed that she bought and showed it to me and said, isn’t it pretty? And kept laughing it’s basically the bed that I wanted but better.

Wow, rude much?

Everybody’s telling me I’m ungrateful, but she promised me that she’ll buy me a new bed for my birthday and we went to pick it out. I don’t know what I should feel right now. I feel disgusting that I am ungrateful, but I don’t think I’m in the wrong. Do you maybe think she’s pranking me and she got me a new bed or am I fully delusional? Me and my mom are not speaking right now and there’s a lot of tension in the house. I feel really upset and disappointed.

The general consensus: her feelings are valid, and Mom is being a total jerk.

This person says absolutely NTA.

This person is appalled by the Mom’s ways.

And this person says to just buy it herself…she’ll feel a lot better.

She asked for one thing and was told yes, so it’s no surprise people feel the disappointment is justified.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.