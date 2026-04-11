Mom Restores Sentimental Family Dresser And Gifts It For Nursery, But Daughter-In-Law Says It Ruins The Room

Some gifts are thoughtful. Some are sentimental. And some…accidentally start a full-blown nursery design war.

After a beloved handmade dresser was damaged years ago, she went out of her way to have it restored as a surprise for her son’s future child. A full-circle, meaningful piece, complete with original wood and carvings.

Her son? Loved it immediately. Took it home that night. Even set it up in the nursery.

But about a week later…the texts start rolling in. And apparently, this heartfelt heirloom doesn’t match the aesthetic, and now it’s causing “marriage problems.”

AITA for “decorating” my son/DIL home by giving my son a dresser for their nursery. Growing up my son had a dresser that was made by my father. He was a very good woodworker and the dresser has hand carved details. It is a very nice dresser. My son loved it and was going to take it with him when he moved out, sadly due to a tornado the dresser was very badly damaged when our roof fell. So when he moved out after college their was not reason to take the busted dresser and it stayed in our new garage collecting dust. I could not bring my self to toss it.

Understandable.

My son is now married and they moved into their forever home. He mentioned that he it was upsetting that their kid won’t have anything like his dresser growing up. My son wished he could have passed it down since his grandpa is dead (my father who made the dresser). My son mentioned trying to make something small but he is not very good at building stuff. I decided to see if it could be repaired (I didn’t have high hopes) and contacted a few people.

How thoughtful.

There was one guy that was willing to give it a try. In the end he was able to keep a lot of the original wood ( including my dad’s stamp) and most of the original carvings at the bottom. He replaced what was needed and it looks great. He even craved in new engravings from pictures. I invited them both to dinner and I gave my son the gift. He loved it, and took it home that night.

A full circle moment!

He sent me a few pictures of it in the nursery. This is the issue, my DIL sent me a very long text about a week after about giving him the dresser for the nursery. She was angry that she wasn’t informed and that it doesn’t match the room (the dresser wood doesn’t really match becuase the whole room is very light) That I had no right to try to decorate their house, that she hates it in the nursery and it is causing marriage problems. She told me that I need to take it back.

No way.

I told her no and if my son wishes to give it back then he can but I will not ask for it back. She called me a jerk. I am going to talk to my son about the whole thing but I am wondering if I actually was a jerk for giving the fixed up dresser. AITA?

The general consensus: good intentions don’t cancel out shared decision-making, but they also don’t justify blowing things up over a dresser.

This persons says NTA at all.

This person says to talk to her son.

And this person says there is nothing wrong with what she did.

A family heirloom met a curated nursery—and neither one was willing to budge.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.