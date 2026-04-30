New Management Was All About Cost-Cutting, So They Fired A Newly Relocated Family Man Who Has Been Working For The Company For 22 Years

Companies are always for profit and not for the employees.

This mom has had enough of the new leadership’s cost-cutting strategies that sucked the fun out of her job, and their cruel ways of firing loyal employees, so she started looking for another job.

Read the full story below.

corporations don’t reward employee loyalty anymore. My mom has worked at the same company for most of my life and has been climbing the corporate ladder. She really liked her job and her coworkers. However, new leadership came in, and frankly, they suck. It’s all about cost-cutting, you know the sort. One of them had her evaluation rating downgraded with no real reason, as far as either of us can tell (except maybe misogyny or jealousy, idk). It’s been exceptionally busy for her, and they’ve completely taken all the enjoyment out of her job. Yesterday, she told me she was looking for a new job. I remarked that you used to hear about people working at the same job for 20 or 30 years, but that’s not really feasible anymore. You make more by switching jobs and getting the resulting pay jump than by sticking with the same company and hoping for a raise and some appreciation.

The company recently fired a man who worked for the company for 22 years.

Then she started telling me that, to cut costs, they were looking at firing someone high up in the hierarchy. One of the candidates was a guy who’d worked for the company for 22 years and had recently uprooted himself and his family to move here for the company. He’d only been in this city for three months. Dear friends, they fired him. They did give him about six months to keep working there while he figures out what to do, but it’s still infuriating. It’s all about the stupid bottom line, and who cares about your employees as people with lives and emotions?

Why be loyal to a company that’s only loyal to money?

Other people in the comments section have something to say.

A valid observation.

This one is chiming in.

Another user pipes up.

This couldn’t be more true.

And this one calls it cruelty.

More work and less pay? Time to switch companies.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.