Newly Divorced Woman Is Distraught Because Ex Wants To Move Kids Abroad, And Her New Partner Throws Her Anxiety Medication Away

Divorce is often hard because ending a marriage is upsetting. But what follows divorce can be even worse. A perfect storm of anxiety and even despair.

See why this mom is struggling to cope.

AITA for getting overwhelmed I have been with my partner for a little over a year. I’m also a mother of two daughters and currently going through a divorce after being separated from my ex for about two years. The divorce took time to finalize because we were both busy working, but the paperwork is now done and we’re waiting for the court date. I never really wanted the divorce, but I accepted it.

It’s super emotional for a very big reason.

What made things harder is learning why my ex suddenly pushed for it. His company promoted him to a regional site manager position in Arizona (we live in South Africa) and he plans to immigrate to the US with his new girlfriend and my two daughters. The thought of my kids being on the other side of the world, where I might only see them through video calls, breaks my heart. They currently live with their dad due to my financial situation, but the distance will make everything so much harder.

The situation now makes it that much harder.

My current partner has never been married, has no kids, and hasn’t been in a long-term relationship since his twenties. He isn’t really a “kid person.” Whenever we argue about my daughters, I make it clear they will always come first. I’ve tried to respect his boundaries and never force him to interact when they visit. He usually stays in his gaming room and I occasionally bring him snacks or drinks. Another issue started when my partner and his brother (who lives in the UK) asked me to help manage their apartment property because they’re both busy. I agreed because I wanted to help.

That turned out to be a big mistake.

At first things went smoothly, but eventually they began yelling at me over issues that were outside my control. I ignored it for a while because I knew they were stressed. One day my partner screamed at me about something he could have handled himself while he was present. That was my breaking point. I was helping them without pay, just trying to make things easier. A day later his 19-yr old niece came storming to my door and started screaming at me aswell. I was honestly shocked. Where I’m from, teenagers don’t speak to adults like that without consequences. I didn’t retaliate. I just turned around and walked away.

Things have been extremely awkward since then.

But that didn’t ease the stress or heartbreak.

I’m still dealing with the fallout from the niece incident, and my partner continues to order me around even though I’ve already resigned from helping with the apartments (the lawyer even sent an official acknowledgement). Yesterday I saw my doctor because I’m overwhelmed. I can’t sleep, I can barely eat, and my mind is constantly racing. He prescribed anxiety medication, which I have to hide because my partner previously confiscated my antidepressants. I feel exhausted, unappreciated, and completely overwhelmed with everything happening in my life right now. Between the divorce, possibly losing daily contact with my children, and the tension in my relationship, I feel like I’m drowning. I really need advice.

Here is what folks are saying.

Absolutely! Top priority.

It’s a must.

I think she also needs therapy to figure out why she gets in toxic relationships.

Definitely.

Poor woman. But she has some control and I hope she finds it.

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