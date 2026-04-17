Not A Single Thing On Their Wedding Day Went Right, But They Didn’t Let That Stop The Party

Planning a wedding is no small feat- and even all the planning in the world won’t guarantee a successful day.

How would you handle your special day taking a turn for the chaotic? One friend recently shared their experience helping their bestie through her tumultuous ceremony. Here’s what went down.

The wedding was on fire (literally)

A couple of years ago, my oldest friend in the world married her now-husband.

She had gotten out of an abusive relationship then met him.

He’s wonderful, and I was so happy for her.

Everybody loves a happy ending.

Well, her wedding was a series of unfortunate events going wrong.

Some things were minor.

She and her husband were supposed to take photos and have a golf cart drive them to their location.

Sounds like a classy affair.

The venue never had the golf cart there for them, so he had to carry her out so she wouldn’t have a heal stuck in the grass.

They lit the candles for the reception way too early, so by the time the guests sat down, there were no more candles.

The sound system was terrible at the reception, so at my table, we had music blasting at us while some guests could barely hear.

Someone seriously dropped the ball here.

But that was not the worst part.

No, friends.

Before the ceremony, they had the food over some sort of heater.

A disaster waiting to happen.

It was an open flame.

The flame got knocked over, and the table and table cloth started to catch fire.

There were about six waiters standing nearby, none of them noticed.

They were acting their wage that day.

That was until the mother of the bride walked in, saw the table, and screamed: “THE TABLE IS ON FIRE!”

While six clueless servers stood there on their phones.

Fortunately, they put the fire out and there was an open bar, so her mom could be slightly more relaxed.

That’s a quick antidote for a situation like this.

My poor friend, though, never looked relaxed at her own wedding, and neither did her mother.

Now I kind of joke with her that her wedding was on fire.

Fortunately she’s known me for 30 years and tolerates my twisted humor.

Leaning on solid friendships during times like these is invaluable. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

The comments section immediately jumped to reveling in the humor.



Others jumped to positive superstition.



One person could relate all too well.



Some shared even crazier stories.



Though some also had their own happy endings as well.



It’s a good thing they have each other.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.