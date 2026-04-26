Person Helped Her Trouble-Prone Brother Get A Laptop, And They Did It By Using A “Cheat Code” So He Could Get One From Work

Family responsibilities can be complicated, especially with siblings who struggle.

The following story involves a person who wanted to help their brother, who was recently fired and struggling.

As an IT Helpdesk specialist, they found a way to ask for another laptop from their boss.

Read the full story below to find out more…

I’ll get you your laptop, but you won’t like it. I (37 NB) am the oldest of four. Today’s tale concerns 35M, my only full-blood sibling and the bane of my existence. Let’s call him Turd. Long story short, I was parentified a bit. Hence, why I even still talk to the little snot.

This person’s brother needed to apply for a job.

I did go no contact for a while. Until my stepdad begged me to help him get his data off his phone as he was “going to jail.” I want words with the weak a** judge who let him off. Anyway, since then, Turd has been fired from a lucrative FIFO job for drinking—again. So he needs a job. However, trying to apply for jobs on a phone is a bit meh.

They helped Turd get a laptop he could use.

So, this is where my job helps. I’m the IT Helpdesk, so I know all the cheat codes. I know that if I show my boss I’ve made a donation to charity, I can have an end-of-life laptop, completely wiped and separated from the company. Beauty. Turd gets a laptop, charity gets a donation. So, naturally, I picked a good laptop for my dearest, darlingest baby brother.

They chose one that had minor issues but was still functional.

It just so happens that the person who had this laptop prior didn’t take care of it. The lacquer is peeling off, I don’t want to know what that is between the keys, and there are a few small stains on the screen. Nothing that makes it unusable though. I figured it’s the least I can do to help my poor, sweet little brother.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Lol. This user shares a funny thought.

Here’s another hilarious comment.

This is amazingly petty, says this one.

Finally, here’s what this one does.

Sometimes, helping family means giving them what they need… no matter how awful it is.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.