Pizza Shop Manager Dealt With A Customer Who Complained About Every Order For Six Months, But After Finally Banning Her, She Accused Him Of Discrimination And Made Such A Scene That Security Had To Step In

Some customers are never satisfied, no matter how many chances they’re given.

So, how would you handle it if a customer kept coming back with complaints every single time, and no matter what you did, it was never enough? Would you keep comping their meals? Or would you draw the line and let them know they’re banned from the business?

In the following story, one pizza stand worker chooses the latter, and it turns into a huge deal. Here’s what happened.

Customer kept having a problem with their pizza so, I banned them My dad used to work at a pizza stand in a food court at an outlet shopping center. It wasn’t really a mall because it was more like a town full of shops and restaurants. The restaurant had a customer for 6 months who always seemed to have a problem with their order. It was too cold, it wasn’t heated up properly, not enough cheese, too much ice in their drink, etc. They always comped the meal because it’s policy, but it got to a point where enough was enough.

Suddenly, she whips out her phone.

C: customer D: manager M: mall security C: “This is too cold, and my breadsticks don’t have enough butter!” D: “Okay, I’m sorry, here’s your money back, but you’re no longer welcome here.” C: (Whips out their phone and starts recording. We live in a one-party consent state): “This is discrimination! You can’t ban me because I’m Muslim!”

He tried to explain why she was being banned.

D: “Ma’am, we’re banning you under the grounds of ‘We can no longer satisfy you.’ You’ve come here for 6 months and have always had a problem with us. Never in those 6 months has anyone else had an issue, so because we can’t satisfy your needs or find a solution, you’re no longer welcome here, leave or I’ll get security.” C: “You can’t do this to me. I’ll tell him you’re a racist and have you shut down.” D: “He’ll tell you the same thing.”

The security guard finally shows up.

So after like 40 minutes, a security guard comes up, and before he or my dad got a word in, she jumps in and scream bloody murder.

C: “OFFICER, THIS FAT PUTZ IS BEING RACIST AND REFUSING TO TAKE MY ORDER, I WANT HIM SHUT DOWN!” The guard then talks to my dad. M: “Sir, this person accuses you of refusing service because of discrimination.”

At first, the guard believed the woman.

D: “Actually, they’ve been coming here for months and always had a problem with our service, so we’re banning them because we can’t satisfy them, and we can’t turn a profit if we keep discounting and giving away messed-up orders.”

M: “So this isn’t a race issue?” D: “To her, yes. To us, no.” M: (sighs in frustration) “Okay, is there anything else you need?”

Finally, she was gone, and everything went back to normal.

D: “Actually, she refuses to leave our stand and keeps causing a scene and painting us negatively. Can you please make her go away?” M: (another exhausted sigh) “Alright.” And like that, everything went back to normal. There was nothing posted on Facebook, Twitter, or Google+.

Wow! She really thought she was winning with that one.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened here.

Yes, basically.

This person thinks the customer was ridiculous.

Here’s someone who only lets it happen twice.

This person dealt with something similar.

She obviously likes the food and was just a scammer. So, good for him!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.