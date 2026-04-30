Pizza Worker Spends Nearly 15 Minutes Taking A Large Order After A Customer Keeps Restarting It Over A Cheesy Crust They Do Not Sell, Then Suddenly The Customer Cancelled Everything And Hung Up

Some people think they’re funny, but are quite the opposite.

So, what would you do if a customer repeatedly asked you to start their long, complicated order over after you told them you don’t offer cheesy crust? Would you get frustrated and stop dealing with them? Or would you calmly see the call through to the end?

In the following story, one pizza shop employee finds himself in this exact situation and waits until the end. Here’s how it played out.

The Bait and Switch Pizza Order Years ago, I was working at a pizza place that was usually pretty chill, but when it got busy, it could be easy to fall behind. We usually had one person throwing the dough, and one or two people on the topping line/pizza oven/quality check. On a particularly busy day, the phone rang while I was on the line, and being the only non-driver on the line, it was up to me to answer the phone.

The customer on the other end seemed a bit loud and somewhat impatient, but I remained polite and took their order. It was something like five large pizzas, each with several toppings on one half of each pizza, and multiple sides.

Then, they wanted to “change” the order.

I read their order back to them, they corrected me on a few of the toppings, and I adjusted the order in the system. I read it back to them again, and they agreed that the order was correct. As I was about to confirm the order for the line, the customer shouted over the phone, “I want that cheesy crust!” I let them know we didn’t have a cheese crust option, but I would put extra cheese if that’s what they wanted. They declined, asked me to clear the order, and then placed another order. It was the same order as before. I read it back to them, and they said I was almost correct, except I forgot the cheesy crust. I was feeling a bit annoyed, but again I politely told them that we don’t serve cheesy crust.

After speaking with the manager, they changed their order again.

They asked to speak to the manager, and I called the manager over and handed them the phone. The manager nodded and confirmed with the customer that we do not have cheesy crust, handed the phone back to me, and asked me to complete the order. The customer asked me to clear the current order and requested more or less the same items as before. And you can guess what they asked for next. The infamous cheesy crust. Before I even had a chance to respond, they shouted: “Oh, cancel that! Someone just ordered Chinese food!” I let the manager know what had happened, and thankfully, they didn’t blame me for the wasted time and actually had a laugh about it. I don’t know why that customer decided to spend nearly 15 minutes on what I assume was a prank call, but I’m oddly grateful for the outlandish story I still tell to this day.

Eek! At least it ended well.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about prank calls at work.

This person has an idea as to why they wanted cheesy crust.

That’s why this person loved their boss so much.

It reminds this reader of a comedy skit.

Here’s someone who thinks it was a prank.

In situations like this, all you can do is laugh because it’s not that serious.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.