Property Manager Won’t Let Her Have A Second Trash Can, So This Tenant Started Stacking Her Trash On Her Bin As High As She Could

Some properties can have unreasonable rules for residents.

This tenant’s family goes through loads of trash each week because of her young children, so she requested to have a second trash can. The property manager wouldn’t allow it, but the trash had to go something.

Read the full story below.

Stacking trash as high as I can I live in a subdivision rental community. Everyone has their own home to rent, but it’s “apartment-style living” according to the property management. My family goes through a lot of trash each week, with diapers, formula cans, etc. Last year, I called the trash company to see about getting a second can for our house.

But it wasn’t that simple.

They directed me to call the property manager, who directed me back to the trash company, which ended up being a waste of time. I eventually got at least some help from someone at the trash company. The “helpful” person called the property manager and then called me back to let me know they wouldn’t be letting anyone have a second can, even if I paid extra for it. “So what can I do if I have extra trash that needs to go out?”

This woman had the perfect solution to her trash woes.

“You can place your trash on the ground next to the can.” So guess what I started doing?

I started placing our extra bags on the ground next to the can…for about a month, until the property manager sent out a community-wide email asking us to stop placing bags outside the cans because the trash company charges for each bag outside the cans.

Time to try something else.

So I inquired with the manager again about getting a second can. They still tried to pin it on the trash company. So for the last 3 months, I’ve been stacking the trash on top of the can, practically making a game out of it with a couple of our neighbors each week. Who can stack the highest? We’re moving out at the end of this month, but we finally got an email today from the property manager: “Beginning March 1st, there will be an overflow dumpster in the back corner by the service gate for any trash that doesn’t fit in your trash cans.”

What a “trashy” subdivision!

Let’s read the comments from other people on Reddit.

This person shares a trash-related experience.

This person loves the story.

Here’s a possibility.

A valid point from this user.

And here’s an idea.

What’s so wrong about having another trash can?

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.