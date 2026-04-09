Renters Don’t Pick Up After Their Dog, So The Next Door Neighbors Complain To The HOA

Imagine owning a condo, but the person who lives in the condo next to you is a renter. If this new neighbor didn’t follow the HOA rules, would you talk to them about it or go straight to the HOA?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and they decide to report the neighbor to the HOA. Now, they’re wondering if they should’ve handled the situation differently.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for complaining to the HOA about the new renters that moved in next door, also knowing that their violations can get them evicted? Background – I bought a condo (with shared walls) 7 years ago. Not my forever home, but extremely affordable while saving for a dream home with no neighbors. Honestly, despite having an HOA, no major problems. Majority of neighbors are also owners and are respectful of each other. Unit next door to be was also an owner, but moved out a few years ago to have more room for growing family. They have a nice ranch, and have been renting it out until the owners dad retires in a couple years and downsizes into the ranch. They’ve handpicked their renters, and everyone has been good, until now.

Here’s one of the problems.

Current renters have been smoking 🌲 in the house constantly. Shared walls with poor insulation lead to the smell traveling into neighboring units. Also, even though legal in my state, not legal to smoke inside due to HOA rules of causing distress/disturbances to other neighbors. Despite being cold here, you’ll still catch neighbors standing outside to smoke or smoking in their cars.

But that’s not the only problem, and OP isn’t the only one annoyed by these renters.

Current renters also have a dog (totally fine) that they let out without a leash (not fine per HOA, especially considering we live near a busy road) and don’t pickup after (again, not fine per HOA). Their neighbor on the other side of the building came to my door asking if I’m having the same issues with them (I am), and asked if I would be okay reaching out to the board. She (an older woman) said something to one of the renters, and was intimidated by the man living there, so reached out to the HOA to complain and have them get in touch with the owner to correct the renters. I also reached out to the HOA because I’m tired of dealing with the smell and piles of waste.

Was going to the HOA the right decision?

The HOA is now reaching out to the owner regarding multiple fines courtesy of my ring doorbell footage of the dog being unleashed and using my patio as a bathroom. I was telling a friend what was going on, and they said I should leave the renters alone, they probably didn’t know the rules (🌲? Sure. Dog waster and not being leashed? Common sense, plus there’s posted signs throughout the complex to pickup after your dog & to keep them leashed), and I should have spoken to them myself before complaining to the board. The only reason I never spoke to them is I’ve never seen them outside with my work schedule. They moved in during December, it’s cold, so no one’s outside for long, and I didn’t feel comfortable going to their door alone. So that begs the question, AITA? Per the HOA bylaws, they can dictate renters and can get the current renters evicted if they choose to due to consistent violations.

If they didn’t know the rules, they do now. I think letting the HOA handle it was the right move. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person points out that the other neighbor tried talking to them.

Another person thinks the friend is illogical.

This is a good point.

Everyone agrees that going to the HOA was the right decision.

If the neighbors stop breaking the rules, they won’t get evicted.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.