Rude College Student Tries To Intimidate Classmate Into Doing His Presentation For Him, So She Pretends To Comply

Imagine working on a group project in college, and part of that project is a presentation in class. If someone in your group tried to intimidate you into doing their part of the presentation for them, would you do it, or would you refuse?

In this story, one young woman is in this situation, and she decides to comply, kind of. The presentation she gives her classmate is nothing like he expected!

Let’s read all about it.

I’m a woman and I WILL do your project? Okay! This happened nearly 20 years ago during my first year of college. I was assigned a group presentation and placed with three random people in my class. The first meeting went well. When we all got up to leave, one of my male group members (who I will call Tool) squeezed my arm…hard. I looked at him like he had crusty boogers all over his face, yanked my arm away, and asked, “Do you need something?”

Let’s see how he responded.

He scowled at me. “I am running for class president and won’t have time to do the presentation. You’re going to do my part.” I laughed. “I most certainly am not.” Tool put his face close to mine and whispered somewhat menacingly. “You’re a woman and will do as I say.” I laughed again and said, “I don’t even know you, dude. You don’t get to tell me what to do.”

He tried to be even more intimidating.

Tool whispered even more menacingly, “You Are GOING to do my part of the presentation, and that’s that.” He then walked away quickly. I had no idea what to do. Do I tell the professor? Do I tell the campus police about him squeezing the life out of my arm? Do I tell the other group members? Obviously, I wasn’t going to do this guy’s presentation. I wanted to get back at him, however, because he put his hands on me and I was petty. Then, it came to me. Time for malicious compliance!

She did not do what he expected.

The day of our presentation and just before it was our turn to present, I handed Tool his project: A single piece of paper with only the words ‘Tool’s Presentation’ typed on it. I grinned and asked, “Isn’t it great?” Tool looked like he wanted to vomit. I then leaned in and whispered, “You Are GOING to get a terrible grade, and that’s that.”

He clearly wasn’t prepared.

He stuttered some nonsense during his portion of the presentation, and while I do not know for certain what grade he received, it couldn’t have been good. I got an A+. He never came to class again and I never saw him on campus again. I don’t know if he dropped out or what happened, but I do know he wasn’t elected president.

She handled that well. By letting him think he had convinced her to do his part of the presentation for him, it gave him no way or time to prefer.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person calls “Tool” a “psycho.”

Another person doesn’t think she was petty at all.

He was clueless!

LOL!

He got what he deserved!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.