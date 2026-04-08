Rude Neighbor Insulted Man’s Friend Who Was Going Through A Tough Time, So He Got Back At The Neighbor With A Petty And Smelly Act Of Revenge

Rude neighbors deserve a smelly comeback.

In this story, a man’s snobby neighbor insulted his friend and called them “trash.”

As a way to get back at the neighbor, he made sure that the neighbor could truly appreciate the smell of trash in their bedroom.

Let’s take a closer look!

Call my friends trash, your going to smell trash day and night A friend of mine was having a tough time. After weeks of him basically missing, he stopped by to see us, looking pretty rough. Our snobby neighbor gave him a dirty look and audibly called him trash.

This man started making a compost pile near his neighbor’s bedroom window.

My in-laws had been trying to convince us to establish a compost pile. We always said no because we were right in the middle of the city where all the houses are very close to each other. We started a compost pile right outside her bedroom window in the summer. And she had no AC, so she couldn’t keep her windows closed. We put everything in there: chicken, potatoes, our dog’s deposits.

The neighbor complained, but he’s technically not violating any rules.

She called the police, but they couldn’t do anything. It was on our property along the shared fence, and we had AC, so we just kept our windows closed. She complained to us. I just told her, “Well, you’re living next to trash, right? What did you expect?”

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person offers an interesting idea.

This user has a similar thought.

You have a compost problem, says this person.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Sometimes, the best response to trash talk… is actual trash.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.