The Party Paradox: How a Well-Meaning Brother Planned the Perfect Birthday Bash—For the Wrong Person

You know the type of person who plans a birthday party for someone else…but, in reality, they’re really doing it for their own enjoyment?

One notable example is when Homer Simpson bought his wife Marge a bowling ball for her birthday…because he really wanted it for himself.

I got that kind of vibe from the story that you’re about to read.

The woman who wrote it explained that her brother planned a birthday party for her…but she wasn’t interested in doing what he had set up.

That’s kinda weird, right?

I sure think so!

Check out what she had to say about this.

AITA for not wanting to go to my own birthday party? “Next week I (F) turn 23 years old. On the day of my birthday, my boyfriend wanted to surprise me by planning a party. I would come home and all my friends would be there, waiting for me. My BF doesn’t have the phone numbers of many of my friends, and since I am in a friend group with my brother (Eric), he asked Eric if he could send him the numbers he needed, + if Eric wanted to come. This was two weeks ago. Eric never responded. Only a few days ago, after my boyfriend ‘ruined’ the surprise for me by asking me if I could URGE Eric to respond ASAP, he texted back. Eric said: ‘I don’t know, I’ll see on the day of if I wanna come’. He didn’t send the numbers of my friends like requested.

When things turn into a major production, they’re just not too fun anymore.

Now, I had to text my friends by myself. It’s only a few days before my birthday and most of them can’t make it anymore. But also, some of them said: ‘I’m not coming to THIS party, I’m coming to your party next week!’. What party? Basically, Eric ALSO planned a ‘surprise party’ for me and invited all our mutual friends. This was AFTER he was informed about the surprise party that my boyfriend was already planning. He never informed my boyfriend.

This is why it’s a good idea to get things coordinated, folks!

The best part: it’s on a day I probably can’t even make it myself, I have something else planned in the morning. Eric never even asked me if I had time that day. Oh and: we’re going hiking; something I’m neutral about, but Eric LOVES. So the ‘party’ Eric planned is: an activity he wants to do, on a day I can’t even come. And now none of my friends are coming to my actual surprise party on my actual birthday, because everyone is confused and only informed about Erics plan. I told Eric I’m not showing up for my hiking ‘party’. It doesn’t feel like he’s doing it for me, it feels like he’s doing it for himself. He’s mad and says I should be thankful, he’s planning a surprise party after all. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Check out how readers reacted.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

And this Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Is it possible that her brother is just a totally clueless person?

Perhaps…

But it’s more likely that he wanted to go on a hiking excursion, so he thought he’d wrangle his sister and make a day of it…which sounds pretty selfish and manipulative.

Here’s a piece of advice: when it comes to your birthday, do what YOU want to do.

I had a birthday recently. Some of my friends wanted to go out and get drinks. I said, ‘I appreciate the thought, but I’m ordering a pizza and I’m not leaving my couch tonight. I’ll see ya soon.’

That’s how it’s done!

It seems like everyone had a plan for her birthday…except for HER.