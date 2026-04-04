Sisters Have Suffered Their Whole Lives As Their Father Neglected His Family, But Now Things Have Changed, But Only For One Daughter

When you grow up in a blended family, there are always going to be bumps in the road.

The same is true of any family, but with a blended family there are the particular intricacies of parental relationships, fairness, and rule changes as two families try to become one.

It’s not often smooth, but it’s worth it to be surrounded by love.

But for the girl in this story, a blended family doesn’t mean love – instead, it seems to mean ostracisation from a father whose love she’s never stopped fighting for.

Read on to find out what happened here.

My dad took the entire family on vacation, and didn’t invite me. AITA for being upset? Recently, my dad (56, male) took his wife (52, female), stepkids (20, female and 18, male), and my sister (20, female), on a family vacation to another country, and didn’t even tell me (17, female) about it. My sister accidentally let it slip that they were going on vacation and when I asked who was going, she said everyone and that I wasn’t invited because I had school. I hadn’t been in school for about a month when she said that and wasn’t planning on going back, which my mom agreed with. My father knew this and still used the same excuse.

Let’s see how she felt about this.

I was so upset and I wanted to say something to him about it, but I didn’t to keep the peace. My mom ended up sending him a long text message saying that it was unfair that everyone was invited but me, so he knew I was upset about it. The day after they got there, my dad sent me pictures and videos of everyone having fun. That alone hurt, but that day was also the one year anniversary of a bad car crash I was in when my depression was at its worst. I’d ended up spending two weeks in a hospital, and he would call me everyday to yell at me, call me crazy and a drug addict. After that I started to realize what kind of person he actually was, and it just got worse over time. Even though I was bawling my eyes out that whole day, I still didn’t see the point in saying anything because I knew he would say I was being dramatic and ungrateful.

Even when the family returned from their vacation, this drama was far from over.

Ten days later they got back from the trip. That entire time I was a mess and my mom started getting really concerned about me because I’ve had struggles with my mental health in the past. I decided to text him, not hoping he would change, but because I needed to say something for me. I sent him a long paragraph telling him that I’m sick of him choosing his wife and her kids over me. They’ve always come first to him. His wife won’t even let me on the property. I said that I was his daughter and he should’ve wanted me to be there to be able to share that memory with me. I told him that he’s my dad, I love him and I always will, but until he treats me like his daughter, like he treats my sister, I’m not putting up with it. I’ve spent too long crying over everything, wishing he would love me like he loves them. I kept quiet for a long time because I didn’t want to fight with him. I told him that I’m his daughter too. I matter too. And until he sees that, i’m not going to spend my days bottling everything up and risking my mental health so he could be happy.

Read on to find out how her father replied.

I said he could text me back when he decides to treat me like I’m his daughter and include me in family things. The only response I got was “take the time you need”. I feel like I’m not wrong for feeling this way, but my sister disagrees with me and is taking our father’s side. When we were growing up, he had no food in the house so we wouldn’t eat until we got back to our mom’s house. He was always drunk or hungover and drove us home from parties in the middle of the night while drunk. The neighbor had a son my sister’s age and he started to molest her when they were eight. About a year after it started, our father found out and did nothing. It continued for two more years and at that point she had just stopped going to his house. She hated our father for the longest time because of it.

But in recent years, things have changed.

At some point over the years she’s stopped blaming him and has taken his side with everything. She then blamed me because she thought I was his “favorite” and that if he wasn’t so focused on me, he would’ve stopped it. Now all they do is defend each other and call my mother and I crazy. I haven’t talked to my father in over a month now and I barely speak to my sister because she just yells at me for no reason. My mom has noticed this and told her to either stop, or find somewhere else to live because it’s affecting everyone in the house. I don’t know what to do. I kinda feel like it’s my fault but I also feel like he should’ve been a better parent. AITA?

This girl is seventeen years old, and she’s being blamed – and internally blaming herself – for the drama in her family when really, there is only one person to blame here: her father.

He neglected his children and failed them in a major way while they were growing up.

And now, he’s continuing to fail them, over and over. Her mental health is a mess, and a huge chunk of this is likely her father’s fault.

Let’s see how Redditors responded to this.

This person urged her to go no contact.

While others were horrified by her father’s behavior.

Meanwhile, this Redditor urged her to put her own mental health first.

No child should be subjected to the kind of emotional and physical neglect that her father caused her in her childhood.

And now to continue that, with others standing by him, is completely wrong.

There’s one clear bad guy here – and it’s not her.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.