Son’s Dad Calls From Prison Wanting Help “Starting Fresh” After Years Of Absence, But Mom Keeps It Short And Refuses To Engage

Getting the call that your kid is graduating early? Pure pride, tears, “we did it.” Getting a call from your child’s estranged father right after—from prison, no less? Slightly less heartwarming.

After years of raising her son alone with zero support, she suddenly finds herself on the phone with the man who disappeared from their lives. Now he wants to reconnect, and even suggests they can work together when he gets out.

Her response? A lot of “uh huh”… and a strong desire to end the conversation.

AITAH for ignoring my son’s dad? My son is turning 18 soon and we were just informed that he finished his classes and requirements and is finished with high school early and is set to graduate this summer. I am so happy and even cried when I got the call (we did it Joe, lol). Well his dad is in prison and has been since he was around 6 months. He was out for 6 months when my son was around 8 yo. He fought for custody and then stopped showing up for visitation around the 3rd or 4th visit.

Yikes.

The dad has never helped me financially or mentally ever, not even his family. And then he went back so it doesn’t matter now. He was supposed to get out when my son was around 15 or 16 (just a memory I had when he got sentenced) but now he isn’t scheduled to be released until 2028. Well while I was high on the news my baby has finished high school early and he is working on his future he gets a call from his dad. He gives me the phone and I just see “jail” on the phone so I know who it is.

Here we go…

My son knows how I feel and there is no reason for me and his dad to talk when he can just talk to him. Well his dad wanted to talk to me and asked if I would be willing to help him get his self together when he gets out. He did mention that he is so thankful that I raised our son to be so great and that I didn’t allow him to turn up like him. That honestly was always one of my biggest goals.

Okay, but still.

But I was the only person that tried to guide him in the right direction when we were young. I was the only person to sign him up for classes and therapy and wanted him to be the best person he could be but he didn’t understand that back then. So he thinks we can work together once he gets out to be better together. Well I didn’t want to hear any of this and just said “uh huh” the whole call.

Sure sure sure…

My son says IATAH because I can’t let go of our past and that he has changed. My son is allowed to feel that way because he doesn’t know our past. This is something I can’t even say here because it’s too much. I just never spoke negative of his dad and allowed him to know him. That’s his right but also I forgive his dad but will never forget what he has done to me and don’t think I should ever have to speak with him again. And then to help him be a better person??? Now? AITAH?

While it’s understandable that her son wants to believe his father has changed, most people on Reddit felt forgiveness doesn’t require reopening doors or taking on responsibility for someone else’s growth.

This person is appalled.

This person has some suggestions (that involve counseling).

And this person suggests joint therapy sessions.

You can wish someone well from a distance, and still keep the door firmly closed.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.