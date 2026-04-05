Tech Support Worker Got Some Concerning Reports About System Temperatures, So They Got To Work And Figured Out Where The Error Was Coming From

In some industries, one small error can throw an entire operation into chaos.

And if a worker deals with anything where temperatures have to be closely regulated, you can bet that they better know their stuff if they want to do a good job.

In today’s story, a worker described how they got to the bottom of a problem that threw his company for a loop.

Read on and learn about what happened.

The time I was caught hacking the refrigerator… Many years ago, I got a field report of a few systems that were turning themselves off during the night without warning or seemingly a reason. We had some temperature-monitoring software that would automatically shut the system down if it got too hot, and the logs showed that was what was happening. But it was November and the systems were in snowy regions, so too-hot didn’t make sense.

They got to the bottom of it.

A quick look through the code showed me the problem. The programmer was reading the current temperature as an unsigned byte instead of a signed one (as the data sheet for the part specified), so that an actual temperature of -1° C (which is crazy cold for a system) was being read as 255° C, and so it would shut down immediately.

Aha!

Later investigation found that the affected systems were in unheated loading dock areas. The fix was, of course, easy, but testing it required putting the system in our kitchen freezer (with the various cables coming out for power, the monitor, and so on). The CEO walked in while I was sitting there with a keyboard, mouse, and monitor seemingly hooked up to the refrigerator and just said, “I don’t think that I should ask what you’re doing.”

Now check out how readers reacted on Reddit.

This person shared a story.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this individual spoke up.

Good thing they got to the bottom of this issue!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.