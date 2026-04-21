Teenage Girl’s Friend Called Her Names Through A Messaging App, So She Printed Off The Conversation And Showed The Whole School, Turning Everyone Against Her

When people are young, they often make bad decisions, and sometimes those decisions hurt the friends who treated them well.

What would you do if your friend turned very mean and said she didn’t want to be friends anymore?

That is what happened to the teenage girl in this story, so she showed all of their mutual friends the conversation.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Friend tried to screw me over – I reverse uno card her! This happened when I was in secondary school about the age of 16.

I had been friends with Lisa (not her real name) for just over a year. We spent a lot of time together, we went to the school disco together, spent time at each others houses and I thought we were good friends. She always hung out with my friends but no one actually liked her, I knew that and I always knew they were only nice to her because she was friends with me. Lisa did not know this.

That’s nice that they will be in the same groups.

After a year of being friends, she was moved to my tutor group. In my school, every school year was split into 6 tutor groups. She had no friends in her tutor group and no one liked her, so she requested to be moved to mine and she was allowed. She always sat with me and my friends and I thought things were going well.

One thing I haven’t told you yet is that Lisa was physically disabled, she used crutches to walk, and the school was very proud to cater to disabled children so they always allowed Lisa to get away with a lot. Anyway, so one evening, I’m at my home computer and Lisa pops up on MSN. For those who don’t know why MSN is, its an old messaging app that was very popular in the 2000s.

What on Earth?

I said hi and asked how she was and out of the blue she turned nasty. The conversation goes as follows; Lisa: Alison(not my real name) you’re such a ***** Me: why am I a *****?

What!? Why is she saying this?

Lisa: think cus you are! She then started calling me really horrible names and started saying horrible things. I was shocked. Me: have I done something to upset you? If I have then I apologize.

What is going on?

Lisa: no. i just don’t want to be friends with you anymore. I don’t need you anymore. I never wanted to be friends with you. No one actually likes you, everyone hates you. Me: ok Lisa, I’m going to give you one chance to apologize.

she told me to back off so, I blocked her, but not before took a screen shot of our entire conversation. I had a sense I would need these later. But I am the most petty person ever so, I was going to destroy her. She only moved to my tutor group because she had no friends in her old tutor group, so now I was going to make sure she had no friends in my tutor group either.

Time for revenge.

So next day, I went to school, made sure I got there early and showed all of my friends the screen shots that I printed off. I then showed everyone in my tutor group as well. Lisa was always the last to arrive at class.

She is getting what she deserves.

So I waited, I sat with my friends and smiled when she walked through the door. She ignored me as she approached our table. My friends told her they didn’t want to be friends with her anymore and told her to go away and she couldn’t sit with us. I watched with the biggest smile as everyone else in my tutor group did the same thing. In the end, she sat alone in the furthest corner of the class room.

The whole school is going to know about her behavior.

Every class I attended, I showed everyone the screen shots and watched as Lisa was forced to sit by herself. She kept glaring at me, all I did was smile and wave. Lunch time came, by now everyone in my half of the year had learned about the screenshots either through word of mouth or I had shown them the paper.

Who would want to be her friend after this?

I walked into the canteen and saw Lisa approach multiple tables and was told to go away. She once again had to sit alone. I purposely walked past her and flashed her a grin.

She must have told on her.

The next day, after my first two lessons I was called into the principles office. I wasn’t surprised to find Lisa there with one of the teachers/helpers that supports the disabled children in the school. I was told to sit down and I asked what this was about. The conversation goes as follows.

Um no, this isn’t bullying.

“Alison, Lisa has come to me with some disturbing allegations. She says you’ve been bullying her and thanks to you, she now has no friends. If this is true, you could face being expelled. We don’t tolerate bullying of disabled children.” The headmaster said to me. I was a good kid at school, never had detention, never got in trouble, had good grades. In short, I was a keeper. But I wasn’t scared. I turned and saw Lisa smile at me, she thought she had won. I smiled back and her expression quickly changed from smug to worry.

Honesty will serve her well.

“Well actually headmaster, this all started two days ago. Lisa sent me some horrible messages on msn and she said she didn’t want to be friends anymore. I asked for an apology, she refused. All i did, was screen shot the horrible messages she sent me and showed them to all my friends because I was so upset.” I did try my best to sound as if I was about to cry.

Who can blame them?

“My friends then decided they didn’t want to be friends with Lisa because why would they want to be friends with someone who sends such horrible messages?” As i said this, i pulled out the screenshots from my bag and placed them on his desk. “Oh and this is her email if you want to check its actually her.” I pointed to the top of the paper.

She should have known this wasn’t going to work out for her.

I then looked at Lisa and smiled. All of the color had drained from her face and she no longer looked smug. The headmaster and the other teacher both looked at me then looked at Lisa before they both read the screen shots. The headmaster looked up at me “you may go Alison.”

Will she learn her lesson?

“Thank you. Bye Lisa.” I waved, smiled and left the office, leaving the screenshots in the office, From what I heard, Lisa had detention after that. We never spoke again and she spent the rest of the school year alone, no friends and miserable. I reveled watching her suffer and I’m not afraid to admit, it brought me great pleasure to bring her down.

It is hard to feel bad for someone like Lisa since she really did this to herself.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

This commenter had something similar happen.

This is what I was thinking.

People are all the same at any age.

Yeah, some kids just make bad choices.

Those were good times.

Why would someone ruin their friendships like this?

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.