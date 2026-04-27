Tenant In Basement Apartment Runs The Air Conditioning 24/7, So His Landlord Wants Him To Start Paying The Electric Bill

Imagine living in an apartment where you can’t open the windows. In warm months, you would have no choice but to run the air conditioning, which can really make an electric bill expensive.

If all of your utilities were included in your rent payment, would you be willing to start paying your electric bill if your landlord asked you to, or would you point out that that’s not what you signed up for when you signed the lease?

In this story, one renter is in this situation, and he chooses the second option. The landlord still tries to talk him into paying the electric bill, but the tenant has another idea that the landlord is not going to like.

Let’s read all about it.

Want to play that way, landlord? Okay. About 2 months ago I had signed a lease agreement for an apartment with all utilities included for a year. The apartment itself has been nothing but a pain in the are since the very get go. I.e. filthy, broken furniture, bugs everywhere. But, we cleaned it up and made it livable and I was finally satisfied. Until a call from my landlord who lives right above me.

The landlord wanted to make “a deal.”

Before I get into detail, I should mention that my apartment is a basement level brick house that’s surrounded by trees. It gets very hot and stuffy/humid because of this. So I tend to leave my air conditioner on close to 24/7 because it’s really my only source of air circulation. (Windows are painted over and won’t open) and you can already see where this is going. So in this phone call, my landlord says that he will “make me a deal” and “here’s what we’re going to do” he said, “I will reduce your rent by $40 in exchange of you paying the electricity utility because it’s costing me too much.” I told him I’m not going to agree with that because that’s not what I signed up for.

The landlord thought he could threaten OP into accepting the deal.

And before you say, “why don’t you stop being a jerk” please understand that this place was so neglected and this is just one of the many problems over dealt with this jerk. So here’s where my pretty revenge kicks in. He told me that because I refuse to sign the new contract, he will not be renewing my lease in 10 months. I told him that was fine.

He’s going to make the electric bill as expensive as possible.

He thought just the a/c running was bad? Try all my lights when I’m gone, my TV, my surround sound, my Christmas lights (I’m feeling a little festive now), the a/c, my fan, two refrigerators, and a partridge in a pear tree. Have fun with these bills, you neglectful jerk.

I think the landlord and the tenant will both be happier in 10 months when the lease is up and they no longer have to deal with each other.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person offers some advice.

Seriously, did the landlord think he was stupid?

This person has another suggestion to make the electric bill more expensive.

Here’s an even more extreme suggestion to make the electric bill as expensive as possible.

It would’ve been better for the landlord if he had never said anything.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.