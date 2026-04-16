Warehouse Employees Are Told They Have To Work Two Hours Of Overtime, But One Employee Refuses And Leaves As Soon As Their Shift Is Over

Imagine working at a warehouse, and two hours before your shift is over, the boss announces that everyone has to work two hours of overtime that night. Would you comply, or would you refuse?

In this story, one worker is in this exact situation, and he refuses to work overtime. When his boss retaliates, he wonders if he really did mess up.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not doing overtime? So last friday i was working my normal shift from 2pm until 10pm, but around 8pm my boss was telling overybody we are staying until 12 So if i would do that i would be at home around 1 am

OP refused to work overtime.

What ticked me off is not even asking but demanding that we should stay (i work at the warehouse). So after hard working day i clocked out at 10pm and just went home because i was tired and my contract says that i have to do 38.5 hours weekly (which i did)

The boss retaliated.

On monday my boss was mad and told my that for what i did i have to do 2 hours more on tusday and wednesday I was shocked and didnt understand why should i now do 4 hours of overtime. I know that i left some coworkers behind what made me think that i am AH, So AITA for not staying?

That boss sounds awful! He’s punishing OP for not working overtime!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

It definitely sounds like a toxic work environment.

Here’s a suggestion to get it in writing.

The boss is clearly the problem.

Another person shares their story about refusing to work overtime.

Overtime should not be required.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.