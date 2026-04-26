Wealthy Neighbor Digs Through Trash To Sell And Reuse Things They Find Inside, So Two Neighbors Decide To Get Revenge

Imagine noticing that a neighbor is pulling things out of your trash, things like empty laundry detergent containers. Would this bother you, or would you not really care?

In this story, a couple neighbors are in this situation, and they are really bothered by their neighbor’s trash digging habits. Eventually, when the trash leads to bigger issues, they decide to find a way to make the neighbor stop.

Let’s read all about it.

Revenge on a CHEAP and Classless Neighbor I recently discovered my neighbor (will refer to them forthwith as $$) was rooting through our recycling bins and removing my empty Detergent and Fabric Softener bottles. I would put them out, they would disappear for a day or two, and then reappear. Thinking this was odd, I asked another neighbor (will refer to them as A) if they have had a similar experience. Apparently, this extremely cheap individual $$ takes the empty containers, fills them with hot water and uses the dregs of it to wash clothes. $$ is quite proud of this, as A heard $$ bragging to their children about it on their Ring camera.

It’s weird to do this when you’re not poor.

We both then changed our view on our Ring cameras after our discussion and see $$ late at night, doing exactly what we expected- taking the recycling and opening our trash. I would like to preface here that $$ is extremely wealthy and DOES NOT need to pick through garbage at all. They are wealth inheritors, and proud to let all our neighbors know this. They own a large home here, multiple properties in other states, take lengthy and expensive vacations and drive several luxury vehicles as well as having children that do not work and also drive expensive cars, living off $$’s wealth. I have never had any issues with $$ over the years until I noticed this recently.

That’s not the only thing $$ is doing.

This angered me (probably more than it should have) for some reason because I have to use very specific, more expensive detergents and softeners due to skin allergies and I do a lot of laundry, so I’m spending a pretty penny on this monthly. I am not blessed financially and work very hard to afford everything. After discussing this with my other neighbor A, and changing our camera views as stated, we realized that $$ is also opening up their garbage bags and taking out certain items as well. This includes used and broken children’s toys and clothes, as well as used undergarments, clothing, and even some old makeup and party favors. We believe $$ is reselling things, which is pathetic in itself, but it IS causing a greater issue.

It really is causing a very big problem.

By $$ opening up tied trash bags, the neighborhood cats, raccoons, rats, squirrels, and other vermin -as well as bugs- are making a mess by dragging food and trash all over the neighborhood. A said their detergent/fabric softener and other empty cleaning product containers were also disappearing and being dumped back in the wrong receptacle at the curb late at night, which led to very significant fines, not once but twice. Also, A’s child had a strange allergic reaction which they believed to be from an ant infestation and the spray used to resolve the problem. $$ is causing the neighborhood to look a mess as well as bringing bugs and animals.

Confronting the neighbor didn’t help.

I tried to be an adult about it and speak to $$, however the language barrier caused them to either not fully understand me, or just anger them, (probably from embarrassment about being caught and confronted) because they immediately became defensive and stormed away. A is also affected and annoyed, and has had it, they wrote a letter and mailed it to $$, to no avail. It continued. I noticed on camera my trash bags were also being torn open a day or two later. Heavy rains and high winds caused me to have to run around picking wet trash up off of my lawn and out of my driveway because of $$ and this strange habit.

Time for revenge.

In an act of revenge, I started rinsing out my containers, adding in a drop of bleach, curdled milk and baby formula that I was throwing away, cat hair, lint, and the contents of my vacuum bags. I also put the used dryer sheets in as a barrier to the smell when leaving them in the recycling bin hoping to deter $$. Undeterred, $$ took them twice after this, not seeming to get the hint. A few days later, the containers are back in my bins.

A’s revenge was effective.

I would think that bleach and spoiled milk would have sent the message. After A ran over a sharp edged object that was removed from their garbage can, requiring the purchase of a new tire, A decided to take it a step further. A researched what would destroy the drum of a washing machine. A then added a very toxic drain cleaner as well as paint and paint thinner to two large empty detergent bottles. I guess that worked, because sure enough a few days later, $$’s washing machine was outside on the curb and we have yet to see a new one delivered.

Here’s a summary of the problems.

I’m guessing that being so cheap that you need to use the remains of your neighbor’s empty laundry supplies, and dig through their garbage doesn’t reconcile the purchase of a new washing machine. Not only doing it, but bragging about it to your children outside makes $$ a bad neighbor IMO. Reselling other people’s belongings-especially your long time neighbor’s property without their consent (this trash was NOT at the curb, rather beside our homes) is classless. If this was not so completely bewildering and unbelievable, I would not have shared it.

OP does not understand $$’s mindset.

Is $$ just cheap, or do they have some type of illness? I cannot understand the motivation behind this. A and I personally think that this is why $$ is so wealthy- they are self avowed garbage pickers, and there is zero shame in their game. I think this is a pretty good example of REVENGE on a very wealthy, yet cheap and entitled person. Hey, $$- have you learned your lesson yet? Buy your own things, you can obviously afford it!

It is weird to be a trash digger if you’re wealthy. Perhaps $$ isn’t actually as wealthy as the neighbors think.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A lock would make a big difference.

This person would stoop to the neighbor’s level.

A box cutter might solve the problem.

But this person thinks they should keep the revenge going.

Hopefully he’ll stop since his washing machine broke!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.