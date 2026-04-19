Woman Grew Tired Of Her Sibling Inserting Her Dartmouth Degree Into Every Single Conversation, So When She Did It Again At A Family Dinner, She Finally Gave Her A Much-Needed Reality Check

Being proud of your alma mater is one thing, but making it your entire personality is taking it too far.

When a woman finally told her sibling to stop bragging about her Ivy League education after years of it seeping into every topic at every gathering, her sister called her jealous and demanded an apology.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my sister nobody cares what college she went to? I have a sister who went to Dartmouth College and got a degree from there. I’m glad she did, but she’s always bragging about it. No matter what conversation we’re having, somehow she always has to slide in that she went to Dartmouth.

But that wasn’t even the worst of it.

So much so that she has put me down for my degree, since I went to a college with an 80% acceptance rate. I’ve never seen the hype in different schools, honestly. It’s all the same piece of paper. Well, our parents invited us and our other siblings over for dinner. Afterwards, me and my brother were literally having a conversation about our finances.

That’s when her sibling turned the conversation to education once again, so finally, she snapped.

My sister of course had to jump in with the whole “I went to Dartmouth” nonsense. I told her that nobody cares that she went to Dartmouth. Nobody cares where your degree is from — they just care if you have one. I told her to please stop bragging about having gone to an Ivy League school, because it doesn’t matter at all.

Now her sister’s mad at her and gets one last jab in.

She then looked offended. She said, “It’s not my fault you went to a mediocre school, so stop being jealous.” I rolled my eyes and turned back to continue talking with my brother. Later, my sister texted me saying what I said was an AH move and I owe her an apology. AITA?

It sounds like this sibling rivalry has extended into adulthood.

What did Reddit have to say?

This boundary needed to be set whether her sister likes it or not.

It’s possible her sister’s life isn’t near as fulfilling as she makes it out to be.

It’s clear this woman peaked in college.

Why not be condescending right back?

There’s a whole world out there outside of college. It’s time this sibling learns that for herself.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.