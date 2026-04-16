Woman Has Trouble Sleeping At Night Because Her Neighbor’s Home Security Light Shines Right Into Her Bedroom, But They Refuse To Turn The Light Off

Imagine trying to fall asleep at night, but there’s a bright light from your neighbor’s house shining through your bedroom window, and even blackout curtains don’t block it out completely. Would you buy an eye mask, talk to the neighbors about the issue, or take it a step further?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and talking to the neighbors about it hasn’t helped at all. Now, she’s thinking about doing something more drastic, but her husband thinks she’s being ridiculous.

Let’s read all about it.

WIBTA if I turned my neighbors security spotlight into the city as a nuisance? I have lived in this neighborhood my entire life (bought house from parents), so 45 years. The neighbors across the street moved in when I was about 10. We’ve never really socialized with them, beyond the “hey, how are you” obligatory neighbor greetings. We (hubby and I) bought and moved in about 11 years ago.

The neighbor’s light became a big problem.

When we moved in, they had this security light up, but had a motion sensor. It would get annoying when we had high winds (Oklahoma) and it would turn on and off at random, but only during really high winds. Well, about 6 or 7 years ago, it suddenly started staying on all night long. I should mention, this light shines right into our bedroom window. I asked them if they would turn it back to motion, they refused. Insisted that I should buy light blocking curtains.

She didn’t like that suggestion.

At the time, I couldn’t afford that, so I was mad, but tried to let it go. Over the years I’ve tried everything. I taped towels and even did the foil in the windows. The HOA sent nasty letters about both. We finally broke down and bought curtains as soon as we could, about 3 years ago.

It’s not like there’s a lot of crime in their neighborhood.

In the meantime, I tried begging to their human decency. I even explained how I have severe insomnia and the light hits me right in the face. They still refuse to turn it off. Now, we live in a safe neighborhood. Hardly even any break ins and they keep their cars in the garage, so I don’t see what they are so paranoid about.

This sounds really frustrating.

The so called “light blocking” curtains tame the light, but do not block it. Plus it still shines through the top and sides, right into my eyes. We can’t move the bed, because of the way the room is designed, the bed will only fit one way.

She’s thinking about calling the city.

I recently discovered that anything can be a nuisance complaint in my city as long as it “Nuisance means lawfully doing an act, or omitting to perform a duty, or is anything or condition which: (1) Annoys, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health or safety of others”. Im not sure if this would count, but I was planning on calling the city this week to ask, and if it would be considered a nuisance, turn them in. My hubby thinks I’m being a jerk about this. So, WIBTA for turning them in for a bright and annoying security light?

If her husband thinks she’s overreacting, maybe they should try switching which side of the bed they sleep on. Let the light shine right in his eyes and see if he still thinks she’s overreacting.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This is funny!

This person thinks she should go for it.

I hope so too.

It’s worth trying.

Everyone is on her side.

Don’t mess with a woman’s sleep!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.