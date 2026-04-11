Woman Insists Painting Was Included In The Proposal From The Contractor, But He Claims Painting Would Cost Extra

Imagine hiring a contractor to repair damage to your house after a storm. If you thought painting was included in the repair work but the contractor claimed painting would cost extra, what would you do?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she insists that painting is included in the proposed price. When the contractor refuses to back down, she jumps to conclusions about why he’s giving her a hard time.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for thinking a contractor did me wrong because I’m a woman? I hired a company to repair the interior of my bedroom after a tree branch fell on my roof during a storm. The branch caused a leak that destroyed the attic space and ceiling in my primary bedroom. The ceiling and attic were tore out, lights, insulation, baseboards and crown molding were removed and mold remediation was performed. Last week I was finally able to hire a company to repair the bedroom. However after two days of work the contractor, Don, refused to paint the room even though “paint all damaged areas” was included in the proposal and I had discussed paint colors with him during the bid.

They disagree about whether or not paint is included in the proposal.

Exact verbiage from proposal: DRYWALL REPAIR 1.Provide and install new drywall on ceiling bedroom 176 sq. ft. 2. Provide and install new drywall in damage area. ( Ceiling). 3. Plaster patch and paint all damaged areas. Install baseboard and crown molding back in place. 4. Clean and haul away all debris. TOTAL $ 3,850.00 He argued that painting the room wasn’t included in the proposal because it’s not damaged and wants another $450 to paint.

Now, her contractor is calling her rude.

Over the phone he wouldn’t address any of the points I made and kept talking over me. I told him I felt he was taking advantage of me because I am woman and then he yelled at me. I yelled back and then hung up on him. He responded, via text, with “…this is very rude, what you did right now , hang the phone on me , I am your contractor not your boyfriend, very very rude.”

The owner wasn’t helpful either.

I then spoke to the owner, a woman. I thought she’d agree that her employee’s behavior was exploitative but she agreed with him, painting wasn’t in scope, but would discuss his behavior with him. I told her I didn’t want to speak with or see Don at my house again. She offered to meet me at my house to approve the completed work. She came the same day, still sided with her contractor and then in what I interpreted as a misguided attempt to be nice told me I was “probably being emotional because I just had a baby.”

She kept her cool.

I was able to respond calmly with, “I am not being emotional because I had a baby. I am being emotional because your employee disrespected me and I don’t know why you’d employ a person like that as a woman.” I have screenshots of my conversation with Don, the proposal, photos of the initial damage, remediation work and final work including damaged walls, baseboards and crown molding. I wrote a Google review and included it.

Don is upset about the review.

Then today I got another text from Don: “Hi good afternoon It’s so sad there’s people like you , that writes bad reviews for no reason, because we didn’t give you for free the painting job , maybe one day you’ll have the money to aide another company to paint for you…” I blocked him at this point because he was still texting. AITA for thinking painting was included and further, for thinking I’m being treated poorly because I’m a woman?

Should painting have been included, or were the contractor and owner correct that it should cost extra?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person is on her side.

But another woman thinks she is clearly in the wrong.

This person agrees that painting wasn’t included.

And this person points out that painting the entire room is not included.

She was expecting too much.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.