Woman Makes Fast Friends With Her Roommate, And Then Learns That Her Roommate’s Crush Is A Guy From Her Past

Crushes can be really exciting – but the intensity of those feelings can be quite stressful too.

And everyone handles crushes differently. Some people want to spend a lot of time around their crush and outwardly flirt with them, while others prefer a more subtle approach.

Regardless, it’s quite normal to discuss your crush with your friends and expect that they will be discreet, as well as offering an outlet for you to discuss your feelings.

But when the woman in this story heard her roommate talking about her crush, things got awkward – and little did she know, they were about to get a whole lot worse.

Read on to find out why.

AITA for not telling my roommate I slept with her crush? Two months ago, Sonja moved in as a subletter from my regular roommate, Ramona, who is her childhood best friend. Sonja and I get along really well—working in the living room together, watching TV at night—and I’d consider us friends. Last summer, Ramona introduced me to a friend from home, Harry. We hooked up a couple of times, but it wasn’t serious since he goes to school in Michigan. I didn’t think much about it until Sonja moved in. Every time I mentioned his name, she would go on about how she’s “literally in love” with him, but she never gave details on whether they had history or if it was just a one-sided crush.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how she reacted to her roommate’s admission.

Hearing her talk like that freaked me out, and I decided not to tell her I had slept with him before. It just felt too awkward to bring up. This weekend, Harry was in town for a friend’s birthday and texted me to meet up. I casually asked Sonja if she wanted to come, but she said no, explaining that her skin was breaking out and she felt too insecure to see him. She then went on about how she was really in love with him and wanted to look her best when she finally did.

Read on to find out what happened when the woman went out with Harry.

I still went. I got really dressed up, which Sonja noticed, and she seemed a little smug when I told her Harry had called me an Uber. The night ended with me getting really drunk and Harry coming back to my place around 3am because he needed to grab something he had left there last summer. We ended up sleeping together. The next morning, when I came out of my room, Sonja immediately noticed his shoes in the living room and asked, “Who’s here?” I told her, and she just said, “Well, I’m gonna go,” and left the apartment. She didn’t come back for hours.

Oh no. Let’s find out how things are between Sonja and her roommate now.

I panicked and texted her, saying “nothing happened” because I didn’t know how to explain everything in the moment. Now she’s being distant, and I don’t know how to handle it. I might be in the wrong because I hid my past with Harry even though I knew Sonja liked him, slept with him despite knowing her feelings, and lied when she confronted me instead of being honest. But Sonja and Harry aren’t together, I didn’t realize how serious her crush was, and things escalated while I was drunk. I also invited her out, but she chose not to come. AITA?

This is a really tricky situation, and absolutely one that should have been spoken about earlier.

But in the aftermath, honesty is absolutely the best policy – it’s really important now that she speaks with Sonja about what happened.

If nothing else, it’s important to get everything all out in the open, so Sonja can decide how to feel about her roommate going forward.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person thought she was in the wrong – and mostly for the lies she told.

While outs thought that her feelings for Harry might not have been as casual as she’s making out.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought it was up to Sonja to decide whether or not to forgive her.

If the hook ups with Harry really are as casual as this woman is making out, then she should absolutely be putting her friendship with Sonja ahead of it.

As it is, it seems that their friendship is the last thing on her mind when Harry is around – and that is a problem.

There’s no justification for not being honest about this now.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.