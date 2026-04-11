Woman Moves In With Her Boyfriend And Her Boyfriend’s Sister’s Family, But When His Sister Doesn’t Pay The Rent, She Gives The Landlord The Keys

Imagine moving in with a family member who you think is doing you a favor, but the living situation quickly goes from great to awful. What would you do if you found out they weren’t even paying the rent and were going to be evicted? Would you move out, help them pay the rent, or help the landlord evict them?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she ends up helping the landlord. Now, she’s not sure if she did the right thing.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for letting the landlord take everything my now ex owned? My (F29) ex boyfriend Kenny ( M34) and I had been planning on building a new life out of state. He wanted a fresh start since getting fired. I had been working towards a change in career and really wanted to take the next steps. Neither of us had a lot of money. I do have savings but his situation was more challenging. I got hired and was over the moon when I also got a client who agreed to pay me a retainer. It’s a lot of work, but the retainer has helped make a difference for me.

It seemed like a nice favor.

Kenny’s sister offered to let us stay with her after my lease ended. I agreed, but things went downhill pretty fast. She lived with her kids and her boyfriend. I was told that we would get the small mother in law suite.

Change of plans!

We arrived with all my things (furniture, luggage, etc) and suddenly the suite wasn’t available. When I asked, Kenny said to just let it go and agreed to move inside the main house without asking me. I was furious because I never said I would be okay with that. We ended up sharing a space with 2 other adults and 3 kids.

This whole situation sounds so frustrating!

His sister wanted to charge us rent ( which I was okay with regarding the suite but the sudden change was never discussed) and came up with a number that was too high for not having our own bathroom. The movers left the container sitting on the yard entrance. I became increasingly worried when his sister insisted that I open the containers. I refused. We were supposed to stay for 4 months.

The landlord sounds pretty understanding.

Also, the house wasn’t her property but a rental and the landlord was fuming asking about the container. I had to talk to him and was very honest about being told that I would be renting from her. He agreed to let me rent an empty garage in his complex to put the container. The first thing I did was to send my belongings to a storage unit after Igot settled.

She had no authority over the suite.

This situation hurt her relationship with Kenny too.

It took me almost 2 months to find my own place but it was already furnished. Kenny and I had a very rough patch after this because my trust was broken. His sister kept asking me to buy things while I lived there and tried to bully me into giving her more money after I got my own lease with her landlord to avoid trouble. There were a lot of angry pouts and silent treatment and I began to think that he might be cheating. He would leave me with them and go out on his own and give vague responses when asked.

I kind of feel bad for the landlord.

I was approached by the landlord at the end of the first month asking about them. I’m not gonna write about everything that happened between them and the landlord here but in a nutshell, they owed him back rent and stopped paying altogether. 2 weeks before my own rent was due, the landlord warned they would get evicted. They promised to pay but on the due date, they all took off to do some errands and avoided him.

She agreed to help the landlord.

They didn’t take my calls. My texts were left on seen and only replied with “hey, can you help us take the furniture (SIL’s) and our personal stuff into your storage?” And also asking if I could come up with some money to placate the landlord. I stopped texting them after that. I gathered all of my belongings because I didn’t know what would happen and called the landlord. We agreed that I would hand him the keys and I would leave, which I did.

She moved out and moved on.

I stayed in a motel until my new place was available. Not my first choice but it was way better than all the uncertainty. He didn’t reach out until days later and I ignored him until his constant calling got on my nerves and I basically told him off. He was frantically explaining that they had already been locked out. I ended the conversation and tried to move on.

It didn’t end well for Kenny or his sister.

I recently heard that the landlord took everything including the gaming consoles and Kenny’s entire sound equipment and all his tools used for his side income. I confirmed this is true. I have mixed feelings about this whole thing.

She kind of has regrets.

The person who told me is his ex best friend. They are no longer on good terms but he mentioned that while he does understand my reasons, the entire family was left with nothing and that he doubts he would have done the same. Important: he was not hostile or said anything to make me feel like he’s on Kenny’s side, but this got me thinking. I’m not having second thoughts about leaving him or finding my own place. I’m just feeling a bit weird that they lost everything. AITA?

Was she wrong to give the landlord the keys, or did Kenny and his sister get what they deserved for not paying rent?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person thinks her ex set her up to deal with the landlord.

What else could she do?

Another person agrees that she did the right thing.

This is a good point.

She has no reason to feel guilty.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.