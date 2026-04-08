Woman Plans Birthday Trip And Asks Friends To Chip In $100 For Airbnb, But One Friend Says Guests Shouldn’t Have To Pay

Birthday dinner? Easy. Drinks out? Standard. But a birthday trip? That’s where things start getting…financially complicated.

She decided to celebrate with a getaway and gave friends plenty of notice: two months, clear expectations, and a pretty reasonable ask: around $100 per person for the Airbnb, with her covering anything extra. Sounds fair, right?

Well, one friend did not think so, arguing that if you’re hosting a birthday, guests shouldn’t have to pay at all.

So now the question is: is this a fun group trip…or an overpriced party invite?

AITAH for asking friends to pay for a bday trip? About a week ago I sent out invites for my birthday. This year I decided to take a small trip with my friends.

What a great idea.

On the invite I put the date (which is 2 months out exactly) and a note saying that those interested needed to let me know ASAP so I can get the money from them for a rental and expressed that it would be no more than $100 a person. And I would eat the rest of the cost if it was more.

How lovely.

One of them reached out to me angry that I expected people to pay to attend my party. I tried to explain that it was just part of the air bnb cost and that I was covering everything else. So AITAH for asking my friends to help pay for the rental?

The general consensus: NTA.

This person you can invite people to a paid experience, you just can’t expect them all to say yes.

This person says to just reframe it as something other than a birthday trip.

And this person says this is totally generous and she definitely shouldn’t have to pay more.

It’s not a cover charge, it’s rent for the birthday vibes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.