April 8, 2026 at 4:15 am

Woman Plans Birthday Trip And Asks Friends To Chip In $100 For Airbnb, But One Friend Says Guests Shouldn’t Have To Pay

by Diana Whelan

birthday cake with candles

Pexels/Reddit

Birthday dinner? Easy. Drinks out? Standard. But a birthday trip? That’s where things start getting…financially complicated.

She decided to celebrate with a getaway and gave friends plenty of notice: two months, clear expectations, and a pretty reasonable ask: around $100 per person for the Airbnb, with her covering anything extra. Sounds fair, right?

Well, one friend did not think so, arguing that if you’re hosting a birthday, guests shouldn’t have to pay at all.

So now the question is: is this a fun group trip…or an overpriced party invite?

AITAH for asking friends to pay for a bday trip?

About a week ago I sent out invites for my birthday.

This year I decided to take a small trip with my friends.

What a great idea.

On the invite I put the date (which is 2 months out exactly) and a note saying that those interested needed to let me know ASAP so I can get the money from them for a rental and expressed that it would be no more than $100 a person.

And I would eat the rest of the cost if it was more.

How lovely.

One of them reached out to me angry that I expected people to pay to attend my party.

I tried to explain that it was just part of the air bnb cost and that I was covering everything else.

So AITAH for asking my friends to help pay for the rental?

The general consensus: NTA.

This person you can invite people to a paid experience, you just can’t expect them all to say yes.

Screenshot 2026 03 27 at 2.02.24 PM e1774634600165 Woman Plans Birthday Trip And Asks Friends To Chip In $100 For Airbnb, But One Friend Says Guests Shouldn’t Have To Pay

This person says to just reframe it as something other than a birthday trip.

Screenshot 2026 03 27 at 2.02.33 PM e1774634610648 Woman Plans Birthday Trip And Asks Friends To Chip In $100 For Airbnb, But One Friend Says Guests Shouldn’t Have To Pay

And this person says this is totally generous and she definitely shouldn’t have to pay more.

Screenshot 2026 03 27 at 2.03.02 PM e1774634605294 Woman Plans Birthday Trip And Asks Friends To Chip In $100 For Airbnb, But One Friend Says Guests Shouldn’t Have To Pay

It’s not a cover charge, it’s rent for the birthday vibes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.

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