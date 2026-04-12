Woman’s Roommate Is Weird, Gross And Never Cleans, But She’s Not Sure If It’s A Good Idea For The Landlord To Evict Her

Imagine moving into an apartment in college where you have several roommates, and everyone has their own bedroom. If one of your roommates was really messy, never cleaned, hardly ever came out of her room, and was just really weird, would you try to encourage the landlord to evict her or encourage him to let her stay?

In this story, one college student is in this situation, and she would rather not have this weird, messy girl for a roommate, but she also feels bad for her if she gets evicted.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITHA for encouraging my landlord to evict my apartment-mate? About three months ago I moved into a 4 bedroom apartment, each room rented separately. Rent is cheap, it’s in a great part of town, it’s super close to my work/gym/etc. The only catch: one of the renters (22f) who has lived there for a year is a slob.

It’s seriously disgusting.

Let me paint you a picture. When I moved in, I couldn’t see the counters in the kitchen. There were bugs in the living room and kitchen. There is her stuff EVERYWHERE. The bathroom was a hazard zone. And I know it’s her stuff, because all other tenants have since moved out (one got married, another dropped out of college and moved home) and so it’s me, a friend of mine that moved in a month ago just for the summer, and her.

The landlord actually paid her to clean.

Even though I knew this was the state of the apartment, I decided to move in anyway. I’m good at cleaning and am an overall tidy person, and the landlord seemed like he was desperate for someone who was more “put together” to move in. He paid me $50 for my efforts in cleaning and deducted my rent for that month. The apartment isn’t HUGE so it took me about two days on intermittent cleaning/moving in. Granted, it was disgusting and frustrating, but it wasn’t HARD work.

Will a chore system help?

Now onto the issue now. My friend and I have come up with a chore system, to help her stay on track. We divide chores weekly to help everyone have time to get theirs done. We set a few rules in the kitchen (48 hrs dishes on counter, 24 hrs dishes in sink) and she refuses to uphold them. She never does her weekly chore, and she leaves dishes everywhere and her stuff everywhere.

This would be so annoying!

It’s gotten to a point where we have a cardboard box full of her dishes (and some shared dishes) on the floor in the kitchen just so we can use the sink and stove top. We also have an ENTIRE WALL next to her bedroom that has tons of her stuff piled on it. We just keep putting her stuff there when she leaves it. We’ve encouraged her to do the same, but she continues with old habits.

This is weird!

Now here’s the weird part. I don’t think I’d have as much of an issue if we had the opportunity to get to know each other- but these little messes she leaves is the ONLY thing we see of her. She’s always locked in her room. Always.

She has to come out sometime if her stuff is everywhere.

She has plants and wood working and arts and craft supplies all over the apartment. Never see her use it. Rarely see her come out. When you knock on her door, she doesn’t answer even if we know she’s there. Now you might think she’s shy, but I feel like there’s gotta be another level.

It gets even weirder!

Last weekend (4th of July weekend) I assumed they both went home and I’d be alone in our apartment (we have little signs on our doors so we know who is home and hers was flipped “not here”). At like 1 am I heard the front door open and rustling in the kitchen, which FREAKED me out because I’m unarmed and alone. I assumed it was her, but when I opened the door all I see is a black figure dart into the other room as fast as the could. FREAKY. Who does that?? This isn’t the only occurrence in which she’s acted shady or like she’s hiding things. I suspect drug use of some kind. She also practices witchcraft… but to each their own. I also found dice in the couch while cleaning… also to each their own and it might not be hers… but GROSS.

She really thinks it would be better for everyone if this weird roommate moved out.

The landlord asked my opinion about her, and I told him that he’s going to lose tenants if he keeps her around. He agrees, as he’s been dealing with her mistreating the apartment since she moved in and has had numerous complaints and phone calls with her parents to see if we can help her change on the cleanliness/hygienic level. The issue is, she only works part time and this is the cheapest rent around… if she gets evicted it might mean she gets sent back to her parents. But I’m getting tired of cleaning up after her and getting freaked out our finding her doing weird things with no explanation. So AITAH for encouraging my landlord to evict her?

It’s not like they’re friends. They don’t even know each other. And she does sound weird and gross. Let the landlord evict her.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

Here’s a vote for evicting her.

One person compares the situation to dating.

This person thinks she knew what she was getting herself into.

But another person thinks it’s better if the roommate is evicted.

Really, it’s up to the landlord.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.