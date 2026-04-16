Young Employee Reported An Older Coworker’s Inappropriate Advances To His Boss And Was Dismissed, So He Started Wondering If HR Was His Only Remaining Option

Workplace boundaries exist for a reason, but not every coworker gets the memo.

When a young employee started a new job, he found himself on the receiving end of explicit comments, unwanted pet names, and surprise hugs from a female coworker nearly twice his age.

But when he was dismissed by his boss, he found himself wondering if a visit to HR’s office was his next step.

You’ll want to keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I reported my colleague to HR? So I (M21) have recently started working with a lady who we’ll call Sarah (F38), and Sarah works hard as much as she can. It’s not her work ethic I have issues with.

The issue lies in something much more personal.

However, I do take issue with some of the topics she chooses to discuss with me. First of all, she is pregnant. We work in a field where a workplace accident is likely, and I have spoken to her directly about that previously. However, she has continued to insist she will be fine.

Then there’s the matter of her conduct towards him.

Secondly, a lot of the topics she attempts to discuss with me are very explicit. She also calls me a lot of pet names such as lovely, handsome, etc., which does make me slightly uncomfortable. She has also previously hugged me from behind without any warning.

Sarah’s inappropriate behavior continues.

Sarah has also on several occasions told me that I would be her type if I were older, and things along those lines. It makes me super uncomfortable and I dread going into work because of it.

Leadership hasn’t been overly helpful in the matter.

I’ve spoken to my boss about it and she said “I thought you’d love it.” Because, to be fair, to an extent I talk about my love life a lot (it’s a bit of a mess, but I don’t go into all that detail). Otherwise, nothing has been done and nothing has changed. So my question — WIBTA if I went to HR?

This is most definitely not okay.

What did Reddit think?

Certain kinds of conversations don’t belong in the workplace — and that applies to him too.

This kind of behavior definitely deserves to be reported.

This user has no doubt that this is a serious matter.

However, this commenter worries going to HR would only make matters worse.

He just wanted to do his job.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.