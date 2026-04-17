Young Man Grew Up In A Toxic Home, But Now That He Has A New Job Where He’s Able To Support Himself, His Dad Thinks He Owes Him

Imagine growing up in a toxic home, but you get an education and a career where you can be financially independent. What would you do if your dad seemed to expect you to actually write him a check to pay him back for raising you?

In this story, one young man is in this exact situation, and he has a bold comeback ready.

Let’s read all about it.

Sorry for being born dad. background: So I grew up in a typical toxic based family. Parents were too afraid to divorce for fear of community gossip I guess. This is just my guess, I will never hear the truth from them, but its not a big deal to me anymore. Dad was fairly physically abusive when me and my older brother were younger, and extremely emotionally abusive to the whole family. One thing he did was constantly complain about how much of a financial burden we are, which is extremely relevant to the story.

He’s doing well for himself.

What happened: So I’m 25, and recently got a job in IT. And its the first time I got a job that will give me enough financial stability to finally never need my parent’s money again. Its been my life goal for that to happen. So I never tell my dad anything about my life; he will call or text every so often, and I purposely make it like pulling teeth.

He’s not really fond of anyone in his family.

Ever since I was about 16 or so, he started trying to be my friend, which to me was even worse than emotionally abusive dad, because at least emotionally abusive would yell at me and try to teach me how to be a successful person(although in an extremely wrong of way doing it). So anywho, either my brother or mom(I don’t particularly like either of them, I’ve always felt they cared more about themselves, which is fine, but they constantly give me a hard time for being “selfish”; like one time I refused to give my brother a ride to the towyard because a couple months earlier I gave him a ride and earlier that day I gave him a ride to work, and both my mom and brother called me a selfish, lazy jerk). So my dad texted me congratulations about getting the new job. He then proceeded to work the conversation in to how he was proud of me, and how I can finally pay him back for food, rent, private schools, etc.

His dad even put a number on it!

I kid you not, but he said he would be fine with 5 thousand paid out over the course of a year as a symbolic gesture of thankfulness, because, and I kid you not again, he said it isn’t even a tenth of what I owe, but it would be enough to make him happy. To which I replied,” You know what, you are right, and that seems completely reasonable. There is no way I can ever repay you in full, but 5 thousand seems like a good amount to show my thankfulness, but you are forgetting one thing.” pause and wait for dad’s reply. My dad replied after about ten minutes, and what is that I am forgetting.

He had the perfect comeback.

To which I said,” You are forgetting about the terrible dad tax, which coincidentally comes out to 5 thousand dollars. Its been a day and still no reply. It felt insanely good saying that, and yet insanely scary because this means I totally cut myself off in case of emergencies, which I should mention I have a chronic disease which requires a ton of money on top of the insurance. So i hope to god my company’s medical insurance is top notch. Also, it wasn’t like my dad would give me the money when I ask, its more like I ask my mom, who then lies to my dad, but this text upset my mom who said I don’t know what I’m talking about. Whatever, I think I’m finally free from my family.

That was a bold comeback, but it doesn’t sound like he really has any regrets.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Parents are required to provide these things.

Here’s another good comeback!

This person thinks he was kind of selfish.

Another person thinks cutting his dad out of his life was the right thing to do.

His dad’s request deserved a snarky response.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.