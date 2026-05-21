A Bridesmaid Snub Turned Into Major Friend Group Drama Over Money

Every friend group has a dynamic — and sometimes that dynamic involves one person who always seems to conveniently “forget” their wallet.

A bride planning her wedding decided she did not want to spend the most important day of her life managing a crummy friend who had spent years expecting others to cover her tab and calling it classism whenever anyone pushed back.

She tried to have the conversation privately, called three times, and got no response.

So when a bridesmaid posted about the wedding online, the uninvited friend finally called back.

The argument that followed was exactly what the bride had been trying to avoid since the very beginning.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting my friend as a bridesmaid since she is poor I have one issue with Sara, and that is her money habits. She is lovely besides this. My issue with Sara is that she expects other people to foot the bill, and since I make the most out of my friend group, they usually look at me to cover her cost. Sara is the main pusher of this.

Sara is also quick to spin the story to suit her.

If I ever bring it up, she claims I am looking down on her for being poor and that it isn’t her fault that teachers don’t make much money. It has happened over and over again. If I say no, she basically has a tantrum — in my eyes — and I get called selfish. It’s annoying, and my other friends have also gotten annoyed with it.

So when the woman’s wedding came along, she knew she didn’t want Sara anywhere near it.

I decided I didn’t want her as a bridesmaid. I don’t want to deal with her whining about money or have to spend my money to cover her costs. I tried to call her to tell her why she wasn’t going to be a bridesmaid before I told the other three girls.

She figured telling her right away would soften the blow, but Sara was nowhere to be found.

I knew it would be a shock and I didn’t want her to learn from someone else. She never got back to me. I tried to call her three times. This weekend I asked the other women and they said yes. One of them posted online saying how excited she was, and I got a call from Sara.

Sara wasn’t happy.

I explained why nicely and we got into an argument. She claims I am punishing her for being poor, and I told her that her money issues are the main reason. She is bad-mouthing me to the friend group at the moment and I want an outside opinion on this. AITA?

Sounds like Sara would have created a lot of unnecessary drama had she been involved in the wedding.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

What did the internet have to say?

Perhaps this woman could have phrased her query a bit better.

Being specific and actionable helps in matters like these.

There’s a real core issue here that deserved to be named instead of the vague reasoning she gave her friend.

This user concurs.

This bride was upfront about the problem and honest enough to call three times before telling anyone else — which is more courtesy than most people would extend in the same situation.

The problem came down to the way she phrased it. As many other redditors pointed out, giving her friend vague excuses instead of calling out the very real and very visible pattern of her mooching was a real missed opportunity. Had she been a little more articulate, maybe her friend would have seen where she was coming from.

At the end of the day, the bride tried to handle it quietly, but the friend made it loud.