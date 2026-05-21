May 21, 2026 at 8:55 am

Single Mom Learns Apartment Only Has One Parking Spot After Signing Lease

by Jayne Elliott

lease agreement and two pens

Pexels

Have you ever toured an apartment, signed on the dotted line, and then realized you were told the apartment would include something it doesn’t actually include?

Luckily, I can’t think of a time when that situation actually happened to me, but the single mom who wrote this story is going through a situation like that right now. What she was promised was two parking spots. What she was given was one parking spot. Yes, she only has one car, but she still wants what she was promised.

Is that too much to ask?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for calling out my landlord for a bait-and-switch after I signed the lease?

I (single mom) just signed a lease for a new rental home.

During the tour, the property manager told me the unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces and physically showed me the 2 spaces labeled with the unit number.

She even mentioned it was a great feature, especially for guests or family to park when visiting. And really used it as a selling point. (It is worth noting the Zillow listing also advertised the 2 included parking spaces.)

This was important to me and factored into my decision to rent the unit.

But the property manager changed her mind.

Fast forward to today—I signed the lease, and shortly after, the property manager told me over the phone that she had decided last minute to only include one space on my lease, since she saw I only own one car.

She confirmed that the unit does have two assigned spaces, but said she decided to leave one off my lease and make it available for others to use since I “don’t need it anyway.”

This was never discussed with me before signing. It was basically a bait and switch.

The unit is clearly supposed to include two parking spaces.

For context:

The unit literally has two spaces labeled for it

Other units don’t all have included parking and some tenants pay extra for spaces

There is already open free guest parking off to the side.

My rent is higher than some other units, which I assumed was partly because of the included parking.

She wants what she was promised.

I sent an email asking for both spaces to be included, since that’s what was presented during the tour.

Now I feel anxious that I came off as difficult or rude, especially since I just received the keys today and don’t want issues with management.

AITA for asking them to honor what they told me before I signed the lease?

What does the lease say? Does the lease include the two parking spaces? If so, they’re hers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I completely agree with this comment.

2026 05 18 at 10.25.25 PM Single Mom Learns Apartment Only Has One Parking Spot After Signing Lease

Here’s another vote for looking at the lease.

2026 05 18 at 10.25.43 PM Single Mom Learns Apartment Only Has One Parking Spot After Signing Lease

Maybe reducing the monthly rent would be fair.

2026 05 18 at 10.26.11 PM Single Mom Learns Apartment Only Has One Parking Spot After Signing Lease

This person would be petty.

2026 05 18 at 10.26.31 PM Single Mom Learns Apartment Only Has One Parking Spot After Signing Lease

It’s clearly a bait and switch, and to tell her about the change after her signed the lease is pretty low. She should’ve at least been upfront about it.

Assuming the lease says the apartment only includes one parking spot, then she only has one parking spot. This might be a good lesson for the future. It’s important to know what you’re signing!

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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