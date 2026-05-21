Single Mom Learns Apartment Only Has One Parking Spot After Signing Lease

Have you ever toured an apartment, signed on the dotted line, and then realized you were told the apartment would include something it doesn’t actually include?

Luckily, I can’t think of a time when that situation actually happened to me, but the single mom who wrote this story is going through a situation like that right now. What she was promised was two parking spots. What she was given was one parking spot. Yes, she only has one car, but she still wants what she was promised.

Is that too much to ask?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for calling out my landlord for a bait-and-switch after I signed the lease? I (single mom) just signed a lease for a new rental home. During the tour, the property manager told me the unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces and physically showed me the 2 spaces labeled with the unit number. She even mentioned it was a great feature, especially for guests or family to park when visiting. And really used it as a selling point. (It is worth noting the Zillow listing also advertised the 2 included parking spaces.) This was important to me and factored into my decision to rent the unit.

But the property manager changed her mind.

Fast forward to today—I signed the lease, and shortly after, the property manager told me over the phone that she had decided last minute to only include one space on my lease, since she saw I only own one car. She confirmed that the unit does have two assigned spaces, but said she decided to leave one off my lease and make it available for others to use since I “don’t need it anyway.” This was never discussed with me before signing. It was basically a bait and switch.

The unit is clearly supposed to include two parking spaces.

For context: The unit literally has two spaces labeled for it Other units don’t all have included parking and some tenants pay extra for spaces There is already open free guest parking off to the side. My rent is higher than some other units, which I assumed was partly because of the included parking.

She wants what she was promised.

I sent an email asking for both spaces to be included, since that’s what was presented during the tour. Now I feel anxious that I came off as difficult or rude, especially since I just received the keys today and don’t want issues with management. AITA for asking them to honor what they told me before I signed the lease?

What does the lease say? Does the lease include the two parking spaces? If so, they’re hers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I completely agree with this comment.

Here’s another vote for looking at the lease.

Maybe reducing the monthly rent would be fair.

This person would be petty.

It’s clearly a bait and switch, and to tell her about the change after her signed the lease is pretty low. She should’ve at least been upfront about it.

Assuming the lease says the apartment only includes one parking spot, then she only has one parking spot. This might be a good lesson for the future. It’s important to know what you’re signing!