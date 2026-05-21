The Caregiver’s Emancipation: Why One Young Man Refused to Fund His Father’s New Lifestyle with a Live-In Girlfriend

Parents are supposed to take care of children, not the other way around. Imagine growing up in a house where that’s flip-flopped, and you, the child, are the responsible one who makes sure there’s enough money for food and rent.

In this story, one young man didn’t have much of a childhood. He was the responsible one taking care of his dad, with their only income coming from his dad’s disability payments.

Now, circumstances have changed. He’s all grown up and no longer lives with his dad. He’s also no longer giving his dad any money, and that’s where the drama comes in.

The dad is used to being taken care of by his son. Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for no longer sending my dad money out of my paychecks because I found out he moved a woman and her kids in with him? I (20m) have been sending my dad money since I moved out a couple of years ago. To be even more honest I was taking care of my dad and not the other way around. He spends all day watching tv and he’s on disability which is how we afforded things when I was growing up but money was tight. We didn’t have a lot and I got good at finding ways to make food and money stretch for us. Even though I never made a ton of money, I did want to help my dad out so I’d give him some money biweekly when I could (which was most of the time) and I helped him get groceries and stuff.

He didn’t want to help support multiple people.

In August my dad was around less and I thought he was maybe finally getting out a little. Then in October I found out he was dating someone and he moved her and her kids in and they were all expecting me to send money and were all using it. I told dad I knew and he told me he didn’t see why it was such a big deal. I told him I was taking care of him, my dad, not some strangers.

He cut his dad off.

He told me they’re not strangers and one day they will be my family. I told him I’m not supporting all of these people. He asked if I’d leave him struggling worse than before. And I told him that wasn’t my problem. I said I took care of him because I loved him but it was time he learned to stand on his own two feet and I asked if he even cared whether I was doing okay or not, because expecting me to support someone else’s family at 20 was insane. I told him there was going to be no more money.

He’s not backing down.

He won’t stop asking for it and asking why I want to punish him for finding some happiness. I even got some text from someone I assume is his girlfriend where she called me a bad son and family member and took offense to my attitude about dad finding love and being a good dad to more kids. I blocked that number because I didn’t want to deal.

His dad still wants money.

The last time dad called me he wanted to figure out a way for me to send money again and his girlfriend was yelling that she wanted to talk to me. But I made it clear I was hanging up if she took over. I told him there were two adults now and they could figure it out because I’m done. My dad said I was abandoning him and it hurt because he wanted me to be happy for him and help him like the good son I have always been. AITAH?

I feel bad for this young man. He shouldn’t feel pressured to support his dad and his dad’s girlfriend’s family. He’s only 20! His dad needs to figure it out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This is a good point.

Another person urges him to save his money.

Here’s another vote for saving the money.

Blocking him might help.

He could block him, or he could just choose to ignore him. There’s no law saying you have to answer the phone when it rings.

He doesn’t need that drama, and he doesn’t need to be supporting multiple people. He’s young with his whole life ahead of him, and there are a lot of things he might want to spend some of his savings on in the future, like a car, a downpayment on a house, a wedding, or retirement. He shouldn’t squander everything he has on his dad’s girlfriend.