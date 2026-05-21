Recruiter Feels Heartbroken After Older Job Candidate Struggles With Basic Technology

Folks, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it.

This is the kind of story that will probably make you upset.

Because it’s tough to imagine being an old person right now trying to deal with all these technological advancements.

We’d like to think that most older people can kick back, relax, and retire, but the fact is that a lot of them are still struggling to make ends meet and they have to work.

In this story, a person talked about how they felt bad for a job interview they helped conduct with an elderly man.

Read on and get all the details below.

An interview with an elderly man broke my heart today. “I’m not a recruiter, but I was asked to sit in on an interview a few days ago. My only job was to chat a bit with one of the applicants to verify his language proficiency since I speak it well. After I finished my part, the rest of the team would continue.

Looking for a job as an older person is tough.

One of the last applicants we saw was an elderly man. He looked defeated even before we started, and it was obvious he had been away from the corporate environment for a long time. He passed the language portion with me very well, but then one of the hiring managers asked him to share his screen to walk us through a short presentation. It took him a full 25 minutes just to figure out how. He kept sharing the wrong screen, and the anxiety and fear started to become apparent.

And it’s depressing for others to see them struggle with technology.

My God, it was so hard to watch him trying his best to connect with us and say the right things, even though it was clear his best days were behind him and he was very exhausted. When he was fumbling for 25 minutes trying to share his screen, I wasn’t annoyed with him at all. To be honest, I felt a lump in my throat. This man deserves to be enjoying his retirement right now, not struggling and going through all of this.

Things are tough out there right now, especially for older folks looking for work.

This situation gave me a terrible feeling about what might be waiting for all of us in the future. His CV was truly impressive; he must have had a great career in his time. But everyone on the call, including him, knew it wasn’t going to work out. We were all just playing our roles in a small, sad play. There’s no real point to this story, I just feel upset and suffocated by the whole thing. The entire situation was just depressing.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

And this is how readers reacted to this story.

This person shared a story.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

Maybe I’m a big softie, but these kinds of stories really tug at the heartstrings.

You gotta feel for a person in his situation.

And, a word of advice: if you see an older person having a hard time, HELP THEM OUT.

Technology is moving at the speed of light right now and a lot of people don’t have the skills to make sense of it all.

Hopefully this poor guy landed a job somewhere…