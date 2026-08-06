She Thought Her Family Was Calling to Apologize—Then Realized They Only Wanted Dog Pictures

Being left behind while your entire family goes on vacation without you is hurtful enough without also being expected to stay available on demand.

One woman found herself home alone with the family dog for two weeks, given barely enough money to get by, and never once invited to join the trip in the first place.

After days of unanswered calls to her family, followed by a sudden wave of missed calls once they finally stopped reaching out, she responded briefly and pulled back emotionally, especially after a difficult depressive episode.

So when contact finally resumed, it turned out the urgency behind all those calls wasn’t concern for her wellbeing at all — it was a request for a photo of the dog’s haircut to show off to new friends.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not answering my family calls for 5 days I will keep this short, my family went on a trip WITHOUT me and they never invited me, I was left alone at home with our family dog. They left me some money (not enough for two weeks without them) but still, I didn’t complain.

She decided she wasn’t going to be all chit-chatty with a family who basically left her behind.

During the first two days I called them, they never called me back, and I just said, “You know what? If they don’t want to hear from me, then they won’t.” Third day, million calls missed from my two sisters and mom, not my dad though.

She wasn’t about to be at her family’s beck and call.

I sent one short message to my sisters saying I am busy now, because if they can just leave me and go to a vacation without me, why would I need to be free for them 24/7? 5 days passed, I had a bad depressive episode and I didn’t feel like texting or calling anyone, my bad for not telling them. My sister ended up sending one of her male friends to check up on me, which annoyed me but I didn’t get mad.

Soon her family lost her patience with her.

When I finally answered their calls, they told me how mad they were because I wasn’t picking up. Turns out they needed me to pick up so I could send them a picture of our dog’s haircut to show to their new friends. So AITA for ignoring their calls after this as well AND not sending the dog picture?

Sounds like this family needs to keep their expectations in check.

What did Reddit have to say?

Surely there was a better option than just leaving her completely alone.

This redditor speculates about her age, but regardless, what the parents are doing here is wrong.

This really needed to be a conversation instead of just a unilateral decision.

This commenter finds the family wrong on all accounts

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter.

The gap between total silence and sudden urgency over a dog photo says everything about where her family’s priorities actually sat.

Any normal family probably would have felt concerned, or even guilty about leaving one of their children at home while the rest lived it up on vacation.

It’s unclear what led up to this glaring exclusion, but the truth is that this woman isn’t getting the support she needs from her family.

It’s time to have an honest conversation about how to repair this broken family bond.

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