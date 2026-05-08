A College Student Announced She Was Moving Out Early, and It Turned Into a Fight Over Who Keeps What

Moving out of a bad roommate situation is usually the easy part, but things get complicated when they decide they’re entitled to your furniture.

When a college student announced an early move-out after months of disrespect, her housemates argued she should leave her couch and other items behind.

Settling this dispute wouldn’t be easy.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for wanting to move my stuff out of my college house before the lease ends? So I (20F) live with three other girls (all 21F) in a house that we all signed the lease for. The lease is August-August, but a couple days after my current lease ends my new lease starts, where I’m living with one other person (none of the girls I currently live with).

It didn’t take long for her to realize these roommates weren’t really a good match for her.

We had a really rough move in, which lead to a lot of arguments that made me feel disrespected. As the year went on I felt like they weren’t really being respectful of my stuff, like leaving dishes that I bought sit out dirty for days, even after I nicely asked if they could be better about doing their dishes.

Her roommates didn’t seem to respect her furniture either.

I also brought a white couch, which they always ate and painted on. Those things, the drama at the beginning of the year, and others just made me want to move out as soon as I can.

She realized she needed to get away from them by any means necessary.

I decided to move home right after I get done with classes (3.5 months before our lease ends) as I’ll be working somewhere closer to my parents than the college town I live in.

So she was upfront with her roommates about her plans.

I told my roommates three weeks in advance the weekend I’ll be moving out, and taking everything that I brought with me. I’d rather move everything of mine out as soon as I can, as me and the person I’m living with in my next lease have duplicates of certain items, and I want to sell/get rid of that stuff before we move in together.

These roommates didn’t take the news well at all.

When I told my roommates I was moving everything of mine out, they began arguing with me, saying the stuff I brought as communal I should leave, bc it was brought to be used by everybody, and that had they known I’d be moving it out early, they would’ve brought it themselves.

Unfortunately, no one had really planned ahead for this discussion.

I always assumed that communal stuff was mostly for the school year, and we never really talked about what we were doing in the summer with belongings. We have multiples of a lot of stuff, so the only stuff that I’d be taking that they’d have to figure smth out for is mainly the couch, microwave, and bathroom stuff. I’ve seen and been told a lot that when you move out, move EVERYTHING of yours out, especially if you care about it.

She doesn’t think her roommates should benefit from keeping any of her things, especially considering how they treated her.

I don’t feel like I should have to leave my stuff behind so they can still use, as the only thing they would really be having to go without is a couch. I feel like if it’s that big of a deal to not have a couch, but even if they do need one there are plenty of free/cheap, nice options on FB Marketplace.

This student thinks she would handle things a lot better if the roles were reversed.

I feel like if I was staying in the house over the summer, and my roommates were to move all of their **** out early, I’d just go buy the things that I needed, and live without some stuff. I feel like they’re trying to control what I do with my property. I understand it’s frustrating that they may have to purchase some stuff, but that’s why I gave them a couple weeks to figure it out. So AITA for wanting to move all of the stuff I brought when I move out?

Sounds like her roommates are going to need a reality check.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter gives their advice.

This student is already communicating with these roommates more than they deserve.

This commenter thinks this is just another opportunity for her roommates to take advantage of her.

This commenter fears these roommates might do something to retaliate if she isn’t careful.

They didn’t respect her stuff for a whole year, so why would she let them keep it?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is going to stop paying for group activities up front because his friends never pay him back.