A Father and Son Spent Months Renovating a Schoolhouse Alone, And Then the Rest of the Family Demanded the Cash

Some people can’t recognize a good opportunity until it’s already passed.

So when a father offered his family a chance to invest sweat equity into a schoolhouse renovation, only his oldest son said yes.

However, when the profits started rolling in, the rest of them started having massive regrets.

Keep reading for the full story.

Aitah for not sharing the profit I made from selling an investment property with my family. About two years ago I bought something really cool. A one room school house in a town about an hour south of where I live. I’m semi retired so my plan was to do most of the renovations myself with my wife and kids pitching in.

He positioned it as a great opportunity for the family, but his wife was against it from day one.

I said that if they helped we could do something as a family and make a profit. We could split any profits. My wife said she thought it was a stupid idea. Our kids said they didn’t have the time to help. My son from my first marriage was the only one who pitched in.

So he and his son worked hard to make the house a home.

He and I went 50/50 on the down payment and all the renovations. His wife Paola and my grandkids all worked with me making it into something special. All in each of us put in $80,000 to purchase the building and on renovations.

Turns out, they made a pretty great profit on it.

What we made sold for around $400,000 in January. We paid his kids $10,000 each. We paid Paola $20,000. And after everything was said and done we each got about $100,000 each.

He decided to invest his earnings how he saw fit without consulting anyone else.

The money I invested was mine, not money from a shared account. My wife and kids didn’t invest a single cent. But now that they found out that their niece and nephew and their mom made money and that their half brother made $100,000 they are ticked that I didn’t share.

Now his wife seems to think quite differently about the whole thing.

My wife is upset that she isn’t getting anything out of the deal. That’s not true. I’ll use my profits to take her on a vacation. The majority will go into my retirement account. We had a family dinner last weekend and it was not cool.

His kids have a lot of thoughts about it too.

My younger kids said I should have cut them in on a family project. My wife says I should give her half of my part.

Turns out, pretty much everyone wants a cut of this money, even those who didn’t get in on the ground floor.

She also said I should give my two grandkids from our kids some money too. They are 6 and 8. And they didn’t help in any way whatsoever. Not even taking out garbage. My other grandkids helped a lot. Mostly with the yard. They earned their money. It wasn’t a gift. It was a cut.

He’s tired of all the heat from his family and desprately seeks some outside perspective.

In no way do I think I’m in the wrong but my wife and two of my kids think I’m being an AH. AITA?

If the rest of his family wanted in so bad, they should have taken the opportunity when it was given to them.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks this is a pretty open and shut case.

As far as this user is considered, some family members haven’t earned this money.

In most cases, making a boatload of cash requires working hard.

This reader can hardly believe the entitlement.

Maybe next time this family can put their money where their mouth is.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who doesn’t want to help his girlfriend with rent now that her son has moved in, too.