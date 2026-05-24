A Private Birthday Message to a Former Friend Leads to Unexpected Relationship Tension

Jealousy has a way of clouding people’s judgment in relationships.

Today, we meet an office worker who had fallen out with his best friend after the guy admitted he liked his girlfriend and allegedly started spreading rumors about him around the office. So when the man’s birthday came around, tensions were already high.

But things really got heated after his girlfriend privately messaged the coworker “Happy Birthday” before anyone else in the office group chat had said it.

That alone was enough to upset him and start an argument between the two of them.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

AITA for being upset to my girlfriend because she said “happy birthday” to our colleague who I don’t like My girlfriend (23F) and I (22M) have been dating for 6 months. This is my first relationship, and it’s her fourth. We are currently in the same office and same division. Due to some office drama, our relationship is back street so nobody really about it, but there is some gossip going around. We have this colleague who was my ex-best friend before the gossip and drama about me dating my girlfriend. The problem is that he likes her… really likes her. In fact, he even asked her out while I was on the phone with her, and I heard it myself.

When he remembered, he let other people in the office know.

Then, I really didn’t like what I heard from other people. He was saying bad things about me and also making me look bad at the office. So, right now, I have a bunch of people who don’t like me, and it’s currently affecting my work, which I’m really mad about. That’s why I don’t like him. Today was his birthday and I remembered it because we used to be best friends. I said it out loud to the people in the office, so they would say Happy Birthday in the group chat. He was working from home today, and I was the one who would initiate the celebration in group chat.

Apparently, his girlfriend had already sent her own message.

Before I could type, suddenly my girlfriend showed her phone to me and it was her chatting with our colleague saying, “Happy Birthday.” I was really upset there, because she knew how much I don’t like him and despise him, so I really don’t understand her intention congratulating him personally while we’re planning to congratulate him in the group chat. He even transferred my girlfriend money, because she’s the first one who said it. I told her that was I upset and she said, “I’m sorry. I already transferred you the money.”

He tried to explain his feelings.

Transferring the money really agitated me again, because it’s like she thinks the issue was the money. So, I said to her, “It’s not about the money,” and I instantly transferred the money to charity. Then, I began to explain my feelings by asking, “You knew that I really don’t like him. You knew what he did to me. So, why are you still doing things that cross my boundaries? What was your intention of saying it to him personally when you knew I was going to say it in the group chat?” She then continued to explain her reason. One of her reasons wasn’t valid, and I asked her again.

Now, it seems like she’s the one who’s upset.

She said sorry plenty of times, and I chose to forgive her instantly. So, I said, “I’ll forgive you, but you’ll need to limit your interaction with him to only be about work,” and she said, “Yes, I’m sorry, I was just using my phone when you said it, so it was convenient for me to say it to him.” After that I became my usual self, but I feel like she’s the one being mad right now. I know I shouldn’t be upset, but she knew I didn’t like him. She knew what he did to me, and she knew how my reputation has been stained because of him. I don’t understand that part. She also said that I always need to share my feelings, but when I always share about how I feel, she is the one usually being mad after it. AITA?

Eek! There’s no wonder she seems upset.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about his behavior.

As this person points out, she can be friends with whoever she wants.

Here’s an excellent question.

That basically sums it up.

He does need to grow up.

This type of behavior is never okay.

Just because you’re in a relationship doesn’t mean you have to stop talking to other people, as long as it’s appropriate.

His girlfriend said “Happy Birthday” to a coworker. That’s it. She didn’t flirt with him or do anything that was disrespectful. In fact, she showed him the message!

But once he started telling her who she should and shouldn’t talk to, the problem stopped being the about the coworker and started becoming his own jealousy.