A Regular Customer Surprised a Retail Worker With a Gift on Her Final Day at Work

Working in retail can be incredibly frustrating, but there are those special moments that happen once in a blue moon when your faith in humanity gets restored.

An employee wrote the story below and talked about how a nice gesture from a customer caught them off guard.

Check out what they had to say.

A regular found out it was my last day and brought me a card. I didn’t know what to do with that. “I worked at a mid-size home goods store for about two and a half years. Nothing glamorous, standard retail, but I had a good section and after a while you start to recognize the faces that come in regularly. There was one woman who came in almost every other week. Always the same general area of the store, kitchenware and small appliances. Never bought anything huge, usually just browsing, occasionally picked up something small. We had the kind of rapport where we’d chat for a few minutes about nothing in particular and then she’d go on her way. I didn’t even know her name. I’ll call her Carol because she looked like a Carol. Somehow Carol found out I was leaving. I think she asked one of my coworkers.

What’s this?

My last week she came in on a Thursday which wasn’t her usual day, walked straight to my register, and handed me a small gift bag and an envelope. Inside the bag was a little cactus in a ceramic pot. Inside the envelope was a card that said something about wishing me well in whatever came next and that I had always made her visits more enjoyable. She had signed it with her actual name which I will not share but was not Carol.

How nice!

I stood there holding a cactus at my register for a moment not knowing what to say. I think I said “this is really kind, thank you so much” about three times in a row. She said “you’re very welcome, dear” and left to do her actual shopping. She came back through my register one more time that day to pay for a dish rack. We didn’t mention the cactus again. It felt like the right call. I still have the cactus. It’s doing fine. Better than I expected honestly.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

People can surprise you in nice ways from time to time!

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