A Restaurant Incident Escalated After a Customer Accused a Waitress of Serving a Child Alcohol

Isn’t it insane how some customers would do anything to to create a scene and berate the employees?

This waitress shares how a horrible woman accused her of serving her child an alcoholic drink.

Check out the full story.

Customer accused me of giving her child a mimosa to drink Yes, that’s right. I, a 30 year old female, had a customer accuse me of giving their child a mimosa in the middle of a Sunday brunch rush. Buckle up because this one is a doozy.

This is where it gets weird…

To set the scene, I had a four table section right in the middle of the restaurant. I was halfway through my shift and so far everything was going okay. Nothing out of the ordinary and as expected we were busy since it was prime time brunch hours on the weekend. I had a full section and was sat with a small family — a mom, dad, and a young child. The child was probably 5 – 7 years old and the parents were in their late 30’s or early 40’s if I had to guess.

UH OH…

I approached the table and greeted them like I had done every other one. They seemed normal and nothing felt off about my interactions with them. I got their drink and food order all at once since they were eager to eat and knew what they wanted. I dropped their drinks off and their food was cooking. Once their food was ready I dropped it off at their table and asked if they needed anything with their meal. The wife asks for some orange juice for her child and I obliged. I grabbed a child’s cup, filled it up with some orange juice, and dropped it off at their table. At this point I gave them some space so they could dive in and enjoy their meal.

Things got intense…

Some time goes by and I went to check on them only for the wife to ask me if I gave her child a mimosa instead of orange juice. Initially I felt a bit taken a back by the question but thought maybe she was joking. I kindly said “No, I gave your child orange juice.” During my response I thought “there’s no way this lady is serious, right?” Ohhh, was I wrong! After I told her no, she came back at me and said it smelt like a mimosa and asked why I would give a child alcohol? To this I said again “I gave your child orange juice. I would never give a minor, especially a young child alcohol.” She refused to believe me because apparently I wanted to spike her child’s drink. I could feel my face start to flush and get hot.

That’s INSANE!

I was getting nowhere with her. We just kept going back and forth of her accusing me of spiking her kid’s drink and of me saying I would never do that. As more time goes by during our interaction the more her marbles start to let loose. She is getting angrier at me and her eyes are showing it. After more back and forth I realize I need to get my manager because this lady is not going to let this go. I grab my manager to explain the situation so she can diffuse it. We both approach the table for the same song and dance to happen. My manager explains that I gave her child orange juice and she refused to believe that. It should be noted that there is a separate bar where all the alcohol is kept. If your table wants an alcoholic drink you have to order it from the bartender.

She knows she had done her job right…

We keep the juices, milk, soda, or any other non-alcoholic beverages completely separate from the bar so there’s no way I could have spiked her child’s drink without ordering it, which I didn’t. My manager tries to explain that to her and she won’t believe anything we say. At this point she is standing up causing a scene while her husband and child uncomfortably sit at the table not saying anything. Not one word. She gives my manager her kid’s drink and tells her to smell it. Which she did and so did I. I admit it did smell off but I went and checked the carton it came from to see if maybe it was out of date, but it wasn’t. We took the carton to show her where it came from so she could see the date and examine it for herself.

Everything seemed normal!

When we bring the carton over she said she tried her child’s drink and is starting to have an allergic reaction to it. She said that’s how she knows it’s a mimosa because she’s allergic to alcohol. At this point I want to lose my cool on this lady because first of all I don’t get paid enough for this. Second of all, she is causing a scene and all the tables around us are watching. And third, I’m having to waste my time to get publicly berated. At this point, I decide to not interact with this lady anymore and only focus on my other tables. When I check on them, they all want the tea because no one told them they’d get breakfast and a show. I hold my tongue because crazy is literally 20 ft. behind me yelling at my boss about how I spiked her child’s drink, how she’s going to sue, and blah, blah, blah.

She knew she had to do something about this customer!

It gets so bad that my off duty GM comes in to diffuse the situation. Surprise, she doesn’t believe my GM either. Literally nothing can change her mind and now she wants my GM to pull video footage of me pouring the orange juice to see exactly where it came from. Which my GM agrees to because she just wants this lady to calm down and get out of the restaurant. Finally, the husband asks his wife to relax and tell her that hey maybe this waitress didn’t give our child a mimosa. With what her husband is saying and my GM telling her she’ll send footage, the lady calms down enough to stop making a scene and try to eat her now cold food. Surprisingly, she didn’t have an appetite anymore and wanted the check.

Finally the cherry on top!

My manager brings her the check with the full price on it because **** her. She does not get to get a discount or anything for what she just did. If anything she should be charged a fee for being terrible to a service worker. The lady takes the check, doesn’t argue, pays for their meal and they finally leave. My nightmare table is over. Once they leave I clean the table up, look over the check, and she actually tipped me 20%. Her tip kind of makes me believe that she knows she was in the wrong but I never got an apology or anything from her. Oh, and my manager never gave her the footage of me because lady that’s weird. Although, a part of me wish she did so she couldn’t accuse me of spiking her child’s drink and she could fully understand how crazy she acted. Anyway, gotta love customer service 🤪

YIKES! That sounds horrible!

Why wouldn’t the customer back off when they realized they were wrong?

Check out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this couple should have been kicked out in the first place!

That’s right! This user is happy that the manager didn’t discount the bill.

This user understands what the lady was up to!

This user has cracked the code!

This user knows what the lady wanted!

Somebody did a great job that day!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a cashier who had to tell a customer she couldn’t use her WIC card to buy the bread she wanted.