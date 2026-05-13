May 12, 2026 at 8:45 pm

A Routine Diaper Change Took an Unexpected Turn Thanks to One Protective Dog

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with a baby

TikTok/@amandabrooke01_

Yes, Golden Retrievers are known as gentle dogs with calm demeanors.

But they can also be fiercely protective and they won’t hesitate to get agitated if they think someone they love might be in danger.

A woman named Amanda showed TikTok viewers how her dog reacted when she changed her baby’s diaper.

dog barking at owner

TikTok/@amandabrooke01_

In the video, the dog was agitated because Amanda’s baby was crying.

The dog cried and stomped her feet on the ground.

Amanda then picked up the baby.

woman with a baby

TikTok/@amandabrooke01_

She showed her dog the baby and said, “It’s okay.”

The dog seemed relieved and followed Amanda while wagging her tail.

The video’s caption reads, “Having to reassure my dog that her baby is not being harmed during a diaper change.”

woman holding a baby

TikTok/@amandabrooke01_

Take a look at the video.

@amandabrooke01_

Having to reassure my dog that her baby is not being harmed during a diaper change 😅 #goldenretriever #newborn #newmom #firsttimemom

♬ original sound – amanda | First Time Mom✨

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.49.56 AM A Routine Diaper Change Took an Unexpected Turn Thanks to One Protective Dog

Another viewer shared a story.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.50.10 AM A Routine Diaper Change Took an Unexpected Turn Thanks to One Protective Dog

And this individual made a good point.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.50.24 AM A Routine Diaper Change Took an Unexpected Turn Thanks to One Protective Dog

She’ll do anything to protect that baby!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

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