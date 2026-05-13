A Routine Diaper Change Took an Unexpected Turn Thanks to One Protective Dog

Yes, Golden Retrievers are known as gentle dogs with calm demeanors.

But they can also be fiercely protective and they won’t hesitate to get agitated if they think someone they love might be in danger.

A woman named Amanda showed TikTok viewers how her dog reacted when she changed her baby’s diaper.

In the video, the dog was agitated because Amanda’s baby was crying.

The dog cried and stomped her feet on the ground.

Amanda then picked up the baby.

She showed her dog the baby and said, “It’s okay.”

The dog seemed relieved and followed Amanda while wagging her tail.

The video’s caption reads, “Having to reassure my dog that her baby is not being harmed during a diaper change.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Another viewer shared a story.

And this individual made a good point.

She’ll do anything to protect that baby!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.